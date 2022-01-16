Sun, 16 Jan, 2022 - 21:52

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following serious collision in Cork city

A Garda spokesperson tonight stated that a male motorcyclist, aged 70, remains in a critical condition following the incident.
Gardaí have appealed for witnesses following a serious collision in Cork city earlier today. 

Amy Nolan

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses following a serious collision in Cork city earlier today. 

Investigations are underway following the road traffic collision that occurred on the M8 near the Dunkettle Interchange at around 5pm today.

A Garda spokesperson tonight stated that a male motorcyclist, aged 70, remains in a critical condition following the incident.

“The male motorcyclist (70 years) collided with an artic lorry.

“He was removed from the scene to Cork University Hospital and remains in a critical condition.

“The male driver of the lorry was treated at the scene for non life threatening injuries.

“The scene is currently preserved and Forensic Collision Investigators are conducting their investigation at this time.

“The road is closed and local diversions are in place,” the spokesperson said.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage, including dash cam, is asked to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mayfield Road Garda Station (021) 4558510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Motorcyclist taken to hospital following collision in Cork city

