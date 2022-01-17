Gardaí appeal for witnesses to serious collision in Cork; man in critical condition

Gardaí investigating a serious collision in Cork on Sunday are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A 70-year-old man was seriously injured in the single vehicle collision near the Dunkettle Interchange and remains in a critical condition in Cork University Hospital.

"Gardaí in Mayfield are investigating a single vehicle serious road traffic collision that occurred on the M8 near the Dunkettle Interchange, Cork City Sunday 16th January, 2022 at approximately 5pm," a spokesperson said.

"The male motorcyclist (70 years) collided with traffic management signage."

It was initially thought the motorbike collided with an artic lorry but on further examination of the scene Gardaí now believe the truck was not involved.

The road was closed last night to allow forensic collision investigators examine the scene.

"Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them," the garda spokesperson said.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Mayfield Road Garda Station (021) 4558510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station."