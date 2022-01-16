Emergency services at scene of road traffic collision in Cork city

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision in Cork city.

The incident occurred at around 5pm this evening near the Dunkettle Interchange.

M8 Update: #Corktraffic The M8 Northbound is closed at the #Dunkettle interchange due to collision just after the interchange. Diversions in place at Dunkettle. — Dunkettle Interchange (@dunkettleint) January 16, 2022

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that a road traffic collision had occurred and that the M8 northbound is currently closed but said that no further information is available at this time.

Further updates to follow as we have them.