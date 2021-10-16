Cork chipper 'freaking out' after seeing their chips on the lips of global superstar

A popular Cork chip shop has taken to social media to fangirl over a famous customer.

Jackie Lennox Chip Shop posted on Facebook saying "we are freaking out right now… “referencing the Insta snap from Sofia Vergara, famous actress from Modern Family and judge on America's Got Talent, who took a bag of Lennox chips to Fitzgerald Park to enjoy with her spouse Joe Manganiello, who is an actor most well known for his roles in True Blood, Justice League Movie and Magic Mike.

Making light of Sofia’s role as a judge on America’s Got Talent, the chipper said: “Let’s hope she gives Jackie’s the golden buzzer”.

The Modern Family and Superman stars have been touring Ireland all week, previously sharing pictures from Dublin and Galway on their travels.

The selfie Vergara shared from Cork, captioned with a shamrock emoji, has been liked over 100k times in the first two hours of posting.

It's not clear how long they'll be staying in Cork, but locals were delighted to see them happily roaming the city.