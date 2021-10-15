Fri, 15 Oct, 2021 - 19:56

Hollywood superstars visit Cork

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara and Spiderman actor Joe Manganiello were spotted enjoying Lennox's in Fitzgerald's Park today
Hollywood superstars visit Cork

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara had lunch in Fitzgerald's Park today.

Martha Brennan

Two Hollywood superstars have been spotted Leeside today after locals noticed Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello buying their lunch near UCC.

The couple apparently made their way from Jackie Lennox's chipper on Bandon Road to Fitzgerald's Park, where Vergara snapped some photographs for her Instagram page.

Sofia Vergara shared this photo of Joe Manganiello on Instagram.
Sofia Vergara shared this photo of Joe Manganiello on Instagram.

The Modern Family and Superman stars have been touring Ireland all week, previously sharing pictures from Dublin and Galway on their travels.

The selfie Vergara shared from Cork, captioned with a shamrock emoji, has been liked over 100k times in the first two hours of posting.

It's not clear how long they'll be staying in Cork, but locals were delighted to see them happily roaming the city today.

Read More

Could it be you? Three Cork winners in Wednesday's Lotto

More in this section

Taoiseach: 'Variety of options' on easing restrictions Government can look at next week Taoiseach: 'Variety of options' on easing restrictions Government can look at next week
Could it be you? Three Cork winners in Wednesday's Lotto Could it be you? Three Cork winners in Wednesday's Lotto
Man who admitted engaging in threatening or abusive behaviour at M8 toll plaza given community service  Man who admitted engaging in threatening or abusive behaviour at M8 toll plaza given community service 
place: corkperson: #sofiavergaraperson: #joemanganiello
Man claimed baseball bat was for his own protection

Man claimed baseball bat was for his own protection

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries
A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre
Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more