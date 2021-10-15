Hollywood superstars visit Cork

Two Hollywood superstars have been spotted Leeside today after locals noticed Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello buying their lunch near UCC.

The couple apparently made their way from Jackie Lennox's chipper on Bandon Road to Fitzgerald's Park, where Vergara snapped some photographs for her Instagram page.

Sofia Vergara shared this photo of Joe Manganiello on Instagram.

The Modern Family and Superman stars have been touring Ireland all week, previously sharing pictures from Dublin and Galway on their travels.

The selfie Vergara shared from Cork, captioned with a shamrock emoji, has been liked over 100k times in the first two hours of posting.

It's not clear how long they'll be staying in Cork, but locals were delighted to see them happily roaming the city today.