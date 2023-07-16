The Cork gran who means the world to me, by Ireland World Cup star

WHEN Lily Agg scored the most important goal in the history of Ireland women’s soccer team last September, she had only one thing on her mind amid the ecstasy and jubilation.

Her thoughts turned instantly to her late grandmother, Cobh woman Breda Greene.

“I looked at the sky and said a prayer, because I wouldn’t be here without her,” said Lily. “I believe everything happens for a reason.”

Her goal made all the difference in a 1-0 win against Finland at Tallaght Stadium in the World Cup play-offs. Ireland went on to record further 1-0 play-off wins over Slovakia and then Scotland in the autumn to book their place in their first ever women’s World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand next week.

Breda Greene, of Cobh, grandmother of Ireland World Cup star Lily Agg

But who was Breda Greene, whose nationality enabled England-born attacking midfielder Lily to don the green shirt of Ireland?

******

Born in January, 1941, Breda was the youngest child of Michael and Mary Greene, of Belmont in Cobh. She had two brothers, Paddy and Michael, known as Monny, and two sisters, Evelyn and Josephine.

As was common in that era, some of the children ended up emigrating. Paddy and Monny left to work for Ford in Dagenham, while Evelyn and Josephine remained in Ireland.

Breda also ended up emigrating to England in the 1960s, to study as and become a nurse.

She married Alan Vardy, an Englishman, and settled in the Medway Towns area, living at various times in Rochester and Chatham.

They had two children, Claire and Ruth, who both became nurses too - the latter lived in Brighton and is the mother of soccer star Lily Agg.

Despite remaining in England for the rest of her life, Breda never lost touch with her family in Cork. She was in constant contact with her sisters and a regular visitor to Cobh until her death 20 years ago.

Breda’s family were quite sporty. Her father was a big supporter of Cobh Ramblers, while Evelyn’s eldest son, the late Liam O’Connor, played competitive GAA and soccer. His brother Michael was a very good GAA player in his day and is a handy golfer, while Finbarr is a keen tennis player.

Now the family have a bona fide World Cup soccer star to cheer on, starting when Ireland face hosts Australia on Thursday.

Finbarr said: “We will certainly be watching the tournament together here in Ireland. A family member playing in a World Cup doesn’t come around too often, and that’s worth celebrating together.”

Sadly, Breda died aged 60 of cancer when Lily was only nine, but she still made an impression of her granddaughter.

“Growing up, my grandma would laugh at me playing football. She found it funny because my older sister hated it,” recalled Lily.

“I used to have a ball in her back garden, playing with my grandad, and I’m pretty sure she was shouting at me to watch her plants and flowers. But she was so supportive and always allowed me to do it.”

“I would like to think grandma would be extremely proud of me now, playing and representing Ireland. She died so young, but I have very fond memories of her.”

Ahead of the final play-off qualifier against Scotland in October, Lily and her mother Ruth took time out to take a trip to Cobh to spend time with their Irish family.

The Greenes are close-knit and had kept in touch with Breda all her life, and with Breda’s children and grandchildren.

Lily (right) with her Cobh family, Niamh, Carmel, Mick, Finbarr, mum Ruth, and Brian

Lily and Ruth stayed with Michael O’Connor in Cobh, and they all got together for a family dinner.

“Going back to the house where my grandmother grew up, sitting at the dinner table looking through old photographs, was emotional for my mom,” Lily told John Fallon of the Examiner last October. “It was nice and sentimental to go back and get a tour.”

Her itinerary extended to a visit to Cobh Ramblers’ St Colman’s Park, a haven for her great grandfather, Michael Greene.

Finbarr said: “It was nice to catch up with Ruth who we knew well from childhood, but it was our first time meeting Lily.”

He remembered Breda as fun- loving and out-going.

“Whenever she came to Cobh, she was always out meeting people. She was very friendly and enjoyed company. She adored her family and I think, if she was around today, she would be on the side-lines cheering on her granddaughter.”

Lily obviously feels the same way.

******

Lily Agg was born in Brighton in 1993 and began playing soccer when she was five years old - she said she wanted to play as soon as she started walking.

She joined the academy of the most successful club in English women’s football, Arsenal, but declined the offer of a full-time contract, to prioritise her university studies.

She has played for nine clubs and her latest are the London City Lionesses, while she works full-time as a sports lecturer.

It says a lot about her strength of character that Lily overcame a fractured tibia in the 2019/20 season which put her out of action for most of the year.

Lily had previously represented England from under-15 up to under-19 level, but changed her allegiance to Ireland after an approach from the team’s coach Vera Pauw, who discovered her Cork link.

Lily Agg on a recent visit to an FAI Football Camp in Dublin. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

However, the process of obtaining citizenship and switching her eligibility was protracted, delayed by the injury and then the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I had to wait a while for my passport to come. My mum was extremely emotional when I rang her to tell her. She talked about how proud grandma would be looking down on us.”

Lily eventually made her debut for Ireland in June last year, scoring the only goal in a a friendly against the Philippines in Antalya, Turkey.

Her only other goal in her four matches for Ireland so far was that priceless header against Finland, when she turned her head to the sky and silently thanked her Cobh grandma.