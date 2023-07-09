Mick’s trip back in time... and a family ravaged by curse of TB

FOR as long as he could remember, Mick McCarthy had been transfixed by the story of two people he had never met - his paternal grandparents.
A FINE sports talent in his younger days, Mick McCarthy remains one of the few players to have hurled with both the Cork minors and seniors in the same year - 1956. He won a Munster Championship medal that year.
Educated in the North Mon, he won the Harty Cup with them and represented Cork U15s against a Dublin selection in Croke Park in 1953, as a curtain-raiser to the Cork v Tipperary National Hurling League Final.
Mick, a defender, went on to play senior hurling for Cork for many years and captained them in 1963.
While an All-Ireland medal eluded him, he did win five county titles with Glen Rovers.
He stepped back from his sports commitments in 1964 due to the demands of family life and work, but later joined Mayfield, who he captained to their first ever city division junior championship.
Mick tells a funny story about his switch of clubs. Around that time, he had bought a new car and the story went around that Mayfield had enticed him to join by offering it! While it was sheer coincidence (or just bad timing), there were those who could not be convinced otherwise, and to this day, Mick laughs, some still believe he was bribed!
Mick and his wife Mariette lived in Bishopstown, and had four children, Fiona, Cora, Suzanne and Christopher. Sadly, Mariette and Fiona passed away in recent years.
Mick’s grandson, Shane Daly, plays for Munster rugby and was on tour in South Africa with the Emerging Ireland team this year, where he scored a try.