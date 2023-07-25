Tue, 25 Jul, 2023 - 13:59

'Come and soak up the atmosphere': Turner's Cross to host viewing party of Ireland v Canada game

The Girls in Green face the Canadians in a game where both teams need to win. 
'Come and soak up the atmosphere': Turner's Cross to host viewing party of Ireland v Canada game

Turner's Cross will play host to a free viewing of Ireland versus Canada in the FIFA Women’s World Cup, tomorrow afternoon at 1pm. Pictured is Denise O'Sullivan of the Republic of Ireland at Perth Airport, Australia. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Jack McKay

Turner's Cross will play host to a free viewing of Ireland versus Canada in the FIFA Women’s World Cup, tomorrow afternoon at 1pm.

The Munster Football Association and Cork City Council will be hosting the live viewing party, as the Irish women’s team prepare for their second World Cup match, a big clash with Canada.

The Girls in Green suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to co-hosts Australia last time out, courtesy of Stephanie Catley’s penalty kick, while Canada played out a 0-0 draw with Nigeria in their opening fixture of Group B.

Both teams will be under pressure to pick up a win, as second place in the group remains up for grabs. 

Australia are group favourites and will likely finish top, but Canada will be bitterly disappointed not to have beaten Nigeria, and eager to get a result against the Irish.

A win for Ireland would be a massive result, putting them in pole position to qualify for the knockout phases, especially if Nigeria suffer defeat at the hands of Australia. Their game takes place on Thursday at 11am.

“We at Cork City FC are really excited about Ireland’s participation in the FIFA Women’s World Cup,” said Cork City FC, in a statement ahead of the live viewing party. 

“We urge everyone to come out and support the Girls In Green for the next two games against Canada and Nigeria.

“It’s a particularly exciting time for Cork, with Denise O’Sullivan and Megan Connolly on the team and we want them to know that we’re all behind them. 

“The screening at Turner’s Cross is a great initiative by the Munster Football Association in conjunction with Cork City Council and one that we are delighted to support.

“We would like to thank them for giving supporters an opportunity to see the game on the big screen and we would encourage as many people as possible to come to Turner’s Cross on Wednesday and soak up the atmosphere.”

Read More

WATCH: Cork’s Kabin Studio releases epic song in support of women's national football team

More in this section

Sunny start in Cork ahead of changeable week Sunny start in Cork ahead of changeable week
Telly Bingo players on Cork’s northside urged to check tickets  Telly Bingo players on Cork’s northside urged to check tickets 
Overnight restrictions required for Clonakilty Public Water Supply to maintain daytime supply Overnight restrictions required for Clonakilty Public Water Supply to maintain daytime supply
#Womens World Cup 2023
<p>Tánaiste Micheál Martin who has said he believes Government policies will lead to great energy efficiency and reductions in greenhouse-gas emission.Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire</p>

Era of climate change denial is mostly gone, Tánaiste says

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more