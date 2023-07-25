'Come and soak up the atmosphere': Turner's Cross to host viewing party of Ireland v Canada game

Turner's Cross will play host to a free viewing of Ireland versus Canada in the FIFA Women’s World Cup, tomorrow afternoon at 1pm.

The Munster Football Association and Cork City Council will be hosting the live viewing party, as the Irish women’s team prepare for their second World Cup match, a big clash with Canada.

The Girls in Green suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to co-hosts Australia last time out, courtesy of Stephanie Catley’s penalty kick, while Canada played out a 0-0 draw with Nigeria in their opening fixture of Group B.

Both teams will be under pressure to pick up a win, as second place in the group remains up for grabs.

Australia are group favourites and will likely finish top, but Canada will be bitterly disappointed not to have beaten Nigeria, and eager to get a result against the Irish.

A win for Ireland would be a massive result, putting them in pole position to qualify for the knockout phases, especially if Nigeria suffer defeat at the hands of Australia. Their game takes place on Thursday at 11am.

“We at Cork City FC are really excited about Ireland’s participation in the FIFA Women’s World Cup,” said Cork City FC, in a statement ahead of the live viewing party.

“We urge everyone to come out and support the Girls In Green for the next two games against Canada and Nigeria.

“It’s a particularly exciting time for Cork, with Denise O’Sullivan and Megan Connolly on the team and we want them to know that we’re all behind them.

“The screening at Turner’s Cross is a great initiative by the Munster Football Association in conjunction with Cork City Council and one that we are delighted to support.

“We would like to thank them for giving supporters an opportunity to see the game on the big screen and we would encourage as many people as possible to come to Turner’s Cross on Wednesday and soak up the atmosphere.”