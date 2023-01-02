Cork shop celebrates selling €1m winning Millionaire Raffle ticket

Tesco in Mahon Point Shopping Centre on the outskirts of Cork City has been revealed as the seller of the top-prize winning ticket for the New Year's Eve Millionaire Raffle.

The lucky winner scooped €1 million in the National Lottery's draw having purchased their ticket on Sunday, December 18th.

The winner is yet to claim their prize, so players in Cork are being urged to check their tickets. The winning ticket's number was 219908.

The Millionaire Raffle also saw five winners across Carlow, Dublin and Kilkenny, each of whom bagged €100,000, while 6,000 players nabbed prizes ranging between €500 to €10,000.

All of the winning ticket numbers can be found on the National Lottery's website.