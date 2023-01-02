Mon, 02 Jan, 2023 - 14:49

Cork shop celebrates selling €1m winning Millionaire Raffle ticket

The Tesco store in Mahon Point Shopping Centre sold the top-prize winning ticket for the New Year's Eve Millionaire Raffle
Cork shop celebrates selling €1m winning Millionaire Raffle ticket

Tesco in Mahon Point Shopping Centre on the outskirts of Cork City has been revealed as the seller of the top-prize winning ticket for the New Year's Eve Millionaire Raffle.

The lucky winner scooped €1 million in the National Lottery's draw having purchased their ticket on Sunday, December 18th.

The winner is yet to claim their prize, so players in Cork are being urged to check their tickets. The winning ticket's number was 219908.

The Millionaire Raffle also saw five winners across Carlow, Dublin and Kilkenny, each of whom bagged €100,000, while 6,000 players nabbed prizes ranging between €500 to €10,000.

All of the winning ticket numbers can be found on the National Lottery's website.



More in this section

Leinster apologise after pro-IRA song played at stadium Leinster apologise after pro-IRA song played at stadium
Journalist Brian Hutton dies suddenly aged 46 Journalist Brian Hutton dies suddenly aged 46
Teen charged with serious assault which left man in critical condition Teen charged with serious assault which left man in critical condition
corkcork citytesconational lotterymahon point shopping centreprizemillionaire raffle
Children’s hospitals ‘seeing astronomical number of young people self-harming’

Children’s hospitals ‘seeing astronomical number of young people self-harming’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more