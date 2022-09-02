Just two weeks to go to The Echo Women's Mini Marathon... don't forget to sign up!

THE countdown to The Echo Women’s Mini Marathon is well underway — and there’s still time to sign up and take part.

This year’s event is on September 18 — in little over two weeks’ time — so pop the date in your calendar, if you haven’t done so already!

On the day thousands of women (and some men!) will line Centre Park Road, ready to undertake the 6km route.

It will be a momentous day, as the in-person event has been cancelled over the past two years, due to Covid. It was replaced instead with a virtual race, which was well supported and enjoyed by many. But there’s nothing like race day! If you have never done The Echo Women’s Mini Marathon before, be sure to sign up and go soak up the atmosphere — I guarantee you will be back, time and time again.

The event, which is now in its 41st year, is being hosted once again by Cork Athletics and their cohort of volunteers, without whom the event could not take place.

The Echo has been on board since day one as title sponsor. It is an association we are very proud of.

This year’s route will remain the same as recent years — leaving Centre Park Road, down along the Marina, up Blackrock Road, to Maryville, along Monaghan Road, and down towards Kennedy Park, where people will receive their medals.

There is always a great atmosphere here on the day too, where family and friends and members of the public wait for people at the finish line.

For those who cannot make it, there will be a virtual event on the day too, and your medal can be posted out to you.

The important thing to note this year, is that numbers will be capped to 4,000 entries for the in-person race — and there will also be no registration on the day — so be sure to sign up in the coming days, before it is too late. Entry is €20.

Proceeds from entries will go to Cork Athletics, towards their juvenile and international awards and sports bursaries.

But the real winner in all of this are the Cork charities — around €1.5 million is generated through the mini marathon annually.

At the height of the Celtic Tiger boom, this soared to around €3 million annually — a staggering show of generosity by Cork people. I know they will be out in force again this year, walking and running in aid of so many very worthy causes.

Hopefully we’ll see you at the start line!

For more, see:

www.echolive.ie/minimarathon/