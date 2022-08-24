Cork mum: Why Mini Marathon is close to our hearts

A CORK mum’s life was initially turned upside down when her son was born with Down Syndrome.

But thanks to the constant support of Enable Ireland, Donna O’Riordan says she’s now part of a wonderful community she never even knew existed.

And that’s why she’s taking part in The Echo Women’s Mini Marathon on Sunday, September 18, to raise funds for the charity that has provided disability services in Cork for nearly 70 years, and she’s urging others to get on board to help too.

“No-one knows when they might need their help,’ she said.

Donna and her husband Cian were not aware their son Robbie would be born with Down Syndrome, and she admits it was “an awful shock to begin with”.

Donna O'Riordan and her son Robbie with (from left) Jade McIntyre, Freya O'Riordan, Miriam Murphy and (right) Megan McIntyre at the Lough Cork. Picture: Larry Cummins

The couple were advised to link in with Enable Ireland as soon as possible and Donna said she filled out a form and sent it away to them when Robbie was just four weeks old, but that she had no idea what, if anything, to expect.

“We had our first home visit from a nurse and a physiotherapist when Robbie was around two or three months and I can remember it was a really lovely, positive meeting,” she said.

Understandably, she admits she was “all over the place” in those early days, and the regular visits really helped to manage any overwhelming feelings.

“I felt so supported by Enable Ireland at all times. The nurse gave us her number and email and I always felt there was someone there for us if we needed anything. It was good to know we were on someone’s radar, and sometimes it was just a matter of knowing someone was there to listen,” she said.

“I found that I had a tendancy to jump ahead to the future, asking about school and things like that, but they always brought me back to the here and now, which was so helpful,” said Donna.

Donna O'Riordan and her son Robbie at the Lough Cork. Pictire: Larry Cummins

Initially, the focus by staff was on Donna and Cian. Now that Robbie has turned one, it is becoming more about him and the therapies he’ll need, all available at Enable Ireland, including occupational therapy, speech and language and physiotherapy.

“We’ve had some visits to the centre in Curraheen where we’ve had some sensory and play sessions where Robbie got to interact with other kids and it was really great to meet other mums like me,” she said.

Robbie is a healthy and very happy one-year-old and Donna, who is also mum to three-year-old Freya, said, as clichéd as it sounds, they wouldn’t change a thing.

“Those first few days after Robbie was born are just a blur but it’s important to remember that you’re not on your own – there are lots of people out there in the exact same situation as you. Robbie is good as gold and we’re now part of a wonderful community that we never even knew existed,” she said.

“When Robbie was officially discharged from CUMH to community services, it was important that we were linked in to services and had a point of contact and we feel really heard at Enable Ireland.

" The focus there is on tailoring care to the individual needs, which is fantastic and it’s a place where he can attend until he’s 18 years old,” she said.

Megan McIntyre, Robbie, Donna and Freya O'Riordan, Miriam Murphy and Jade McIntyre at the Lough Cork. A group of sixteen friends and family raised €4,500 last year for Enable Ireland when they completed the 'virtual' event at The Lough, Cork. Pic: Larry Cummins

Donna, who works as a clerical officer in the Bon Secours Hospital, also took part in last year’s virtual mini marathon for Enable Ireland and raised an incredible €4,500.

It’s efforts like this that are helping the charity cover the shortfall on their new Curraheen centre.

In 2016, they launched an ambitious campaign to raise €7.5m to develop the new children’s services centre in Curraheen. To date, it has had great support and at present has just under €300,000 left to raise to complete the funding on the new capital project which opened in 2019.

Enable Ireland also requires over €2m in additional income annually from their charity shops and fundraising to go towards meeting the costs of delivering their vital disability services.

“On behalf of Enable Ireland, a huge thank you to Donna, her family and friends. We couldn’t do our work without their support,” said Maria Desmond, regional fundraising manager for the charity.

Network Cork members Gillian O'Sullivan, Elena Canty, Network Cork president Maria Desmond and Susana Marambio at the launch of Network Cork's 2022 Mini Marathon Team in support of Enable Ireland. The team is asking people to kindly donate via https://www.idonate.ie/NetworkCork

Maira is also the current president of Network Cork, and has chosen Enable Ireland as her charity partner for the year.

Network Cork has a team taking part in the mini-marathon, for the cause.

“I’m delighted that Enable Ireland could benefit from my voluntary role as president of Network Cork for 2022.

“It’s also a great opportunity for Network members to get out and meet each other in a fun, informal setting and exercising as well is a bonus.

“Funds raised will go towards the development of Enable Ireland’s new children’s centre. If anyone would like to make a donation, they can contribute via www.idonate.ie/networkcork.

“This is my first mini marathon ever so I am super excited, it’s such a special Cork event ”

To sign up for the Enable Ireland Mini Marathon team, contactmdesmond@enableireland.ie

MORE ABOUT ENABLE IRELAND SERVICES IN CORK

Enable Ireland has provided disability services in Cork for nearly 70 years. Traditionally, it provided services to children with physical disabilities but since 2021, under the national programme established by the HSE ‘Progressing Disability Services for Children & Young People’, Enable Ireland has been the lead agency for three Children’s Disability Network Teams (CDNT’s) at the Lavanagh Centre in Curraheen.

These teams provide supports and services for children, young people and their families from birth to 18 years with complex disabilities. Services and supports provided to children and families include physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech and language, psychology and social work along with hydrotherapy from our purpose built pool.

They also provide respite services to children and young people from Lavanagh House on its site in Curraheen.

Enable Ireland provides adult services including adult training, personal centred planning, job coaching, therapies and transport services from centres and hubs in Little Island, Ballincollig, Carrigaline and Mallow. It also provides vital respite services for adults from Ard Na Mara House in Ladysbridge and has a three bed residential house in Blackrock.

Enable Ireland has two charity shops in Cork, one on North Main Street and a new shop on Parnell Place. Profits from these shops support the charity’s disability services.

You can support Enable Ireland by donating online www.enableireland.ie/donate.

HOW TO TAKE PART IN THE ECHO WOMEN’S MINI MARATHON

Early registration is advised for this year’s mini marathon , as numbers will be capped at 4,000 and there won’t be any entries taken on the day.

Entry is €20 and people’s race numbers will be posted out to them.

You can register at www.echolive.ie/minimarathon/