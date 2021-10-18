Adam Walsh hits a hat-trick as Castlebridge Celtic beat Corinthians

College Corinthians A 4 Castlebridge Celtic 5

CASTLEBRIDGE Celtic secured their first win of the new Daly Industrial Supplies U19 League 1A campaign in extraordinary circumstances as they edged a nine-goal thriller with College Corinthians A 5-4 at Castletreasure on Saturday.

It looked as if both side’s had settled for a share of the spoils with the score locked at 2-2 - which was arguably a fair reflection on the match - as the clock ticked towards injury time at the end of the game but an incredible finale swung the result in Castlebridge’s favour.

And it was sub Adam Walsh who proved to be the hero on the day as his well-taken hat trick - two of those goals coming in the closing stages - was enough to earn his side the three points at the expense of a spirited Corinthians side, who’s hopes of securing at least a draw were hindered by the sending off of Gerard Sweeney amidst the late drama.

The opening goal of this entertaining contest would come just shy of the half an hour mark and it was Castlebridge who got it as Wallace coolly rolled the ball past the goalkeeper after a fortunate deflection broke into his path.

The home side were sparked into life by a couple of strong tackles in quick succession from their left-back Joseph Plunkett and their added fight saw them grab an equaliser in the 34th minute when Emmanuel Olawuni teed up Guillame Lucas, who planted the ball into the bottom left corner from the edge of the penalty area.

They were now on top but they failed to complete the turnaround at the beginning of the second half as Lucas missed when one on one with the keeper with Sweeney and Navaro failing to scramble home the rebound.

Edmund Cashman for Castlebridge chasing Emmanuel Olawuni of Corinthians in the U19 league clash on Saturday. Picture: Denis Boyle

Lucas was again denied brilliantly by keeper Aaron Fenton moments later but the Celtic shot-stopper was beaten on the hour when Ben Healy’s long-range hit skipped off the surface and nestled in the bottom left corner.

Castlebridge had introduced Adam Walsh to strengthen their attack and the decision reaped its rewards with less than 15 minutes remaining when the forward made it 2-2 by expertly volleying past the keeper after regaining possession high up the pitch.

It looked certain to be the full-time score but in injury time, bedlam ensued. Walsh slotted home to give Castlebridge the lead and after Sweeney was dismissed for his protestations, they scored again through Wallace - his second - to make it 4-2.

But amazingly, Corinthians rallied and goals from Jack Naughton, directly from a corner, and Olawuni looked to have earned them a point.

But Walsh immediately completed his treble to break Corinthians’ hearts and seal a memorable triumph for Castlebridge.

COLLEGE CORINTHIANS A: Dylan Kent, Joseph Plunkett, Lincoln Kennedy, Rory O’Donovan, Ben Healy, Gerard Sweeney, Luke O’Leary, Emmanuel Olawuni, Adam Sheehan, Guillame Lucas, Ethan Navaro.

Subs: Jack Naughton for Ben Healy (52), Aidan Twomey for Ethan Navaro (62).

CASTLEBRIDGE CELTIC: Aaron Fenton, Jake O’Flynn, Marc Callanan, Matthew Rosner, Dylan O’Keeffe, Jacob Powell, Evan Linehan, Oscar Hallihan, Colin Hogan, Kyle Wallace, Mike Griffith.

Subs: Adam Walsh for Colin Hogan (52), Ronan O’Connell for Jacob Powell (67), Peter Grainey for Dylan O’Keefe (91).

Referee: Daniel Murphy.