Delight for Cork Academy of Music students who achieved third level spots 

A NUMBER of Cork Academy of Music students have been successful in winning places at third level.

Cork Academy students Veronika Meshkova and Christian Hurley, along with six others have completed their Level 5 Music on the local Training Initiative course.

The successful students have been selected for degree courses in University College Cork and MTU Cork School of Music.

Cork Academy of Music tutor, Johnny Houlihan, congratulated the students, saying:

“Our music courses cover subjects such as music theory, performance, piano, saxophone, guitar, percussion and vocals, sound engineering and event planning.

"Their hard work over the last two years has prepared them well for third level education.”

The Cork Academy of Music is a music and arts centre situated in the Griffin Burke Building on the North Monastery Campus.

The Cork Academy of Music is supported by the Cork ETB FET campus, Bishopstown and Community Employment Scheme.

“The Academy is also grateful to the Cork City Council for the additional support it provides,” Mr Houlihan expressed.