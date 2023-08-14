Mon, 14 Aug, 2023 - 07:00

Solo exhibition due to open at the Studio 12 Gallery

The opening of the solo exhibition will be followed by a talk between the artist and the curator Aideen Quirke on Saturday, August 19 from 1pm to 2pm.
Solo exhibition due to open at the Studio 12 Gallery

Female artist of paintings stock istock art gallery

Echo reporter

A solo exhibition by Joseph Heffernan titled A Thousand Years will be held between Thursday, August 17 and Tuesday, August 22 at the Studio 12 Gallery.

The opening of the solo exhibition will be followed by a talk between the artist and the curator Aideen Quirke on Saturday, August 19 from 1pm to 2pm.

Joseph Heffernan's exhibition A Thousand Years expands his painting practice, building upon his existing pre-occupation with the intertwined nature of memory and fantasy.

The work encompasses the entirety of the gallery space, involving three-dimensional elements in a range of materials such as wood, plaster, silk flowers, household paint and textiles, collected objects and organic matter to expand the visual environment of the paintings.

A Thousand Years can be viewed as a mapping of interior mental spaces, with the artist acting to reconcile those spaces with the real exterior world, allowing for a sensitive and inquisitive exploration of the materials and methods used.

Emphasis is placed on the idea of the found object and its ability to create speculative narratives. Throughout A Thousand Years, real-life objects collected by the artist are appropriated and anthropomorphised within the world of the work, giving them agency and meaning beyond their original purpose. In essence, the fetishized nature of the objects and images function as allegories of memory.

The resulting fantasias are intended as spaces for reflection with a plurality of interpretations where the viewer is an active producer of these interpretations.

More in this section

Child playing with colorful toys at the learning center or in kindergarten 'Demand for pre-school places exceeding availability in Cork'
Hospital Stock More than 85,000 on hospital waiting lists in Cork
Poignant memorial service in Omagh marks 25th anniversary of devastating bomb Poignant memorial service in Omagh marks 25th anniversary of devastating bomb
Military accident

Carrigaline community in shock after serious incident leaves a young boy in critical condition

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more