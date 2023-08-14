Mon, 14 Aug, 2023 - 09:38

Lord Mayor welcomes new road safety improvement scheme works 

The proposals include the construction of two table top raised areas at the junctions of Bellair Estate and Ballinlough Road.
Lord Mayor Cllr Kieran McCarthy has welcomed the start of the Road Safety Improvement Scheme on the intersection of Ballinlough Road and Bellair Estate. 

The proposals include the construction of two table top raised areas at the junctions of Bellair Estate and Ballinlough Road, and Wallace’s Avenue with Ballinlough Road, respectively, and a zebra crossing from Our Lady of Lourdes School to the former Bean Brownie shop side. The works are due to finish by the start of the school term in August.

In the early discussions on design a controlled crossing was ruled out due to people’s driveways adjacent to the junction. It is also proposed to reconstruct and improve footpaths in the vicinity of both junctions, and modify and improve public lighting, road markings and road signage.

Lord Mayor Cllr McCarthy noted:

“The corner of Old Lady of Lourdes National School is a blind corner and has many people crossing this dangerous stretch of road every day. 

"Public safety has been a regular issue that local people have raised with me, which I have raised regularly at Council level. 

"Over many years, I have received much correspondence and phone calls from people highlighting stories of near misses and outlining fears for themselves and in many cases, children living in the local area”.

“It was people power, which drove the funding to be put in place and the works to start as soon as possible. The funding came as part of a central government package of funding to Cork City Council as part of a Low Cost Safety Scheme for local road networks”, concluded the Lord Mayor.

