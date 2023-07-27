Thu, 27 Jul, 2023 - 08:23

Cork County Council calls for ‘Ploughing’ tickets to also be sold for cash at gate

This year’s championships will be held over a three-day period in September in Ratheniska, Co Laois.
Councillors spoke about people having to purchase tickets online, and Independent councillor Frank Roche said he was informed people will not be able to purchase tickets for cash to gain entry.

John Bohane

CORK County Council has agreed to write to the National Ploughing Association requesting the option to buy tickets for this year’s National Ploughing Championship via both cash and card transactions.

This provoked a lot of anger at last Monday’s full council meeting.

Mr Roche proposed writing to the National Ploughing Association and asking them to reverse their decision.

“It has been brought to my attention that people can’t buy tickets going into the ploughing this year and they can only be bought online.

“This event is an annual day out for a lot of rural farming people. I think it is unfair as a lot of these people don’t use the internet and don’t carry bank cards. They are not in a position to buy the tickets,” he said.

Mr Roche continued: “This event is on over a three-day period, so people don’t always know the day they are going to the ploughing and it is very hard to plan ahead. I want the council to write to the National Ploughing Association and ask that they reverse the decision. We want people to have the option of buying a ticket for cash at the gate or buying an online ticket.”

The Mayor of the County of Cork Frank O’Flynn spoke in support of the suggestion. “I fully support you. It is a family day out and it is a day for rural Ireland. We will write to them on behalf of your suggestion.”

“It is a very relevant issue,” said Independent councillor Marcia D’Alton. 

“It is not just about rural people. We had an age friendly meeting recently in Passage and it was interesting to hear the older people say how they struggled with automated answering services. It is not just the card issue; it is all the online issue and the lack of a person on the other end of the phone. Not having people to do business with is a significant issue for older people.”

Fine Gael councillor Kevin Murphy said it is “grossly unfair to go cashless”. 

“We must stand up for the people who are incapable of going online.

“Both options should be there. We should write back immediately and demand both options are kept.”

