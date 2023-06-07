Wed, 07 Jun, 2023 - 13:55

Sarah O'Dwyer on the scramble for big match tickets: Committed GAA fans aren't all club members

'There is the argument that to support a club you should be a member, but in reality for the non-playing member that makes no sense...'
Sarah O'Dwyer on the scramble for big match tickets: Committed GAA fans aren't all club members

FBD Semple Stadium before the crowds packed the stands at the U20 All-Ireland hurling final. Picture: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Sarah O’Dwyer

Last Thursday the scramble in Limerick and Clare to get tickets for next weekend’s Munster Senior Hurling final began.

While stand tickets for game at the TUS Gaelic Grounds were being distributed via clubs, the terrace tickets were released on general sale.

People queued, both virtually and in person at stores, to purchase the tickets. But, it seems, thousands were left disappointed after they sold out in about 23 minutes. The system also reportedly crashed causing people to miss out, while there were complaints that those who were in a queue online weren’t let further than the waiting room, with other people apparently being kicked out of the queue.

Twitter, as it does in times like this, erupted, and people aired their disappointment. But a couple of tweets in particular caught my eye.

Some people complained that the tickets were released on general sale at all. They suggested the tickets should only be distributed through clubs for club members.

“If you don’t support your club, you don’t support your county.” I have to say I disagree on that one.

Another tweet complained that all the tickets should have been allocated through clubs because “at least that way most of the tickets would have went to the right people”.

Who are “the right people”?

There were also concerns raised that ticket touts would be about to get their hands on tickets, which will be sold on at exorbitant prices. This is the only argument I understand, but even at that I doubt very many touts were able to make it through the waiting room if the general experience is anything to go by.

Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

I don’t have skin in the game for this final and at the end of the day I wasn’t looking for a ticket, so I wasn’t left disappointed.

But, if I was looking for a Munster final ticket I wouldn’t get one through my club because I’m not a member, just like many other non-playing GAA fans across the country.

There is the argument that to support a club properly you should be a member, but in reality for the non-playing member that argument makes no sense. 

We still go to club games and we still go to club fundraisers. We go to white-collar boxing events, and Strictly Come Dancing shows, table quizzes and bake sales.

There are also many people who no longer live in their original ‘home’ parish and therefore being a member of that club makes no sense. Maybe they’re a member of a club in an adopted county to play, or maybe they’re not. Regardless, is that a reason for someone to miss out on a Munster final ticket? I don’t think so.

COMMITTED

I’m sure there are many people from Clare and Limerick who, like me, aren’t a member of a club, and who have been travelling to inter-county games as supporters since they were children. They certainly don’t deserve to be locked out of the ticket-purchasing process.

It also wouldn’t be a great look for the GAA to lock newer followers of Gaelic games out of the ticketing process for games either. How would they ever be able to really grow the game?

Thankfully that’s not generally the case though – barring exceptional circumstances - and usually no one is locked out of the ticket purchasing process. That is, unless you were stuck in a queue to purchase tickets.

Read More

Anna Caplice on why it's so special following Munster and Cork GAA teams lift big prizes

More in this section

Cork v Louth - Allianz Football League Division 2 Round 3 Cork's double winning hero of 1990 Teddy McCarthy passes away suddenly, aged 57
BMW PGA Championship - Day Four - Wentworth Club The Longshot: Tyrrell Hatton has the form to win in Canada
Conor Russell stars for Douglas in their win over Delanys in the MacSwiney Cup final Conor Russell stars for Douglas in their win over Delanys in the MacSwiney Cup final
cork gaa
Deep sadness in Cork GAA at passing of legendary Teddy McCarthy

Deep sadness in Cork GAA at passing of legendary Teddy McCarthy

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more