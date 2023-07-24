Tragedy on our roads: A car crash ‘can be with you forever’

The latest figures from the PARC Road Safety Group come amid calls for motorists in Cork to slow down to avoid further loss of life on the roads.
According to An Garda Síochána, 96 people have died on the roads nationally so far this year, up 15 compared to the same time last year.
Victor Shine, second officer at Cork City Fire Brigade, toldthat those left behind are often desperate to find out what a loved one went through in the hours or minutes leading up to their deaths.
Mr Shine explained that the number of road deaths is just the tip of the iceberg as many others struggle to come to terms with life- changing injuries.
“The families of victims who have been injured or died in road traffic accidents carry a tremendous burden,” said the Cork firefighter.
“The people coming to us want us to explain what happened in their loved one’s final moments. They want to know about their last moments of life. You are compassionate in the details you give because it’s so traumatic for the family.”