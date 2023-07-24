Tragedy on our roads: A car crash ‘can be with you forever’

CORK is among the counties most impacted by road deaths this year, with 10 fatalities recorded so far in 2023.

The latest figures from the PARC Road Safety Group come amid calls for motorists in Cork to slow down to avoid further loss of life on the roads.

According to An Garda Síochána, 96 people have died on the roads nationally so far this year, up 15 compared to the same time last year.

Victor Shine, second officer at Cork City Fire Brigade, told The Echo that those left behind are often desperate to find out what a loved one went through in the hours or minutes leading up to their deaths.

Mr Shine explained that the number of road deaths is just the tip of the iceberg as many others struggle to come to terms with life- changing injuries.

“The families of victims who have been injured or died in road traffic accidents carry a tremendous burden,” said the Cork firefighter.

“The people coming to us want us to explain what happened in their loved one’s final moments. They want to know about their last moments of life. You are compassionate in the details you give because it’s so traumatic for the family.”

Mr Shine said that dealing with such tragedies is one of the most difficult parts of a firefighter’s job.

“You are trying to support a family knowing that their loved one may be deceased — trying to get them prepared for that can be difficult,” he explained.

“In a way, you are like a counsellor too. The welfare of the firefighters is important when there are fatalities involved. We have debriefings for the mental wellbeing of our own people. There are knock-on effects, especially for the younger-type casualties — if there are children involved, it makes it even more difficult.”

The frontline worker has also met with road traffic collision survivors attempting to rebuild their lives.

“There is a lot of pain,” he said. “Outside of somebody losing their life, there are life-changing injuries, either scarring or loss of limbs and so on. It can be with you forever.”

Mayor of the County of Cork Frank O’Flynn has urged motorists to slow down.

“I am seeing people driving so fast and yet they are going nowhere. Speed is the biggest killer on our roads. I am appealing to people to please slow down,” he said. “If we slowed down, it would also improve our economy.

“Safer roads would mean a better quality of life for everyone.”