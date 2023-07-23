Outdoor gyms at 11 locations across Cork city proving 'very popular'

Cork City Council, in association with Cork Sports Partnership and Cork Education and Training Board, are installing eleven new outdoor gyms in parks around the city.

The outdoor callisthenic gyms, with age friendly and accessible elements, have already proven popular at Tramore Valley Park, Harty’s Quay, and Ballincollig Regional Park.

Clogheenmilcon Sanctuary Walkway in Blarney, Gerry O'Sullivan Park, St Colmcille's Road, Gurranabraher; and John O'Callaghan Park in Ballinglanna, Glanmire are among the new locations for the outdoor gyms.

Other locations include the Blackrock Castle Car Park B in Lough Mahon along Castle Road in Blackrock; Murphy's Farm in Bishopstown; and Popham's Park in Farranferris Green, Farranree.

John Faulkner, Bishopstown; James Kirby, Cork Sports Partnership; Sean Young, Bishopstown; Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Kieran McCarthy; Wilton Utd Players, Lucia Chan & Deirdre O'Mahony, Ballincollig; Dympna Murphy, Cork City Council, and Evan O'Flynn, Curraheen, pictured at the official opening of the new outdoor Gym installed in Murphy’s Farm by Cork City Council, in association with Cork Sports Partnership and Cork ETB. This is one of eleven such gyms being installed in our Parks around the city.

The final locations are Ballycannon Park in Clogheen/Kerrypike; Clashduv Park; Tory Top Park; The Lough; and Meelick Park in Ballyvolane.

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Kieran McCarthy, said: “The installation of new outdoor gyms in across our city is a great way to provide a space for the people of Cork to keep active and healthy.

“These gym installations have proved very popular so far and there have already been public calls for more in other city neighbourhoods.” Following a successful pilot programme, a series of free sessions given by trained instructors are being offered to the public. These sessions will be open to all ages and abilities."

Wilton UTD players Deirdre O'Mahony and Lucia Chan from Ballincollig, with Sports Coach Emmett O'Callaghan, Cork City Council, pictured using the new outdoor gym installed in Murphy’s Farm.

The Lord Mayor believes the pilot programme provides a great opportunity for young people in Cork.

“The pilot programme with instructors for our younger citizens is an important opportunity to give them the confidence to use this equipment without assistance in the future."

Evan O'Flynn, Curraheen; Sean Young, Bishopstown, and John Faulkner, Bishopstown, pictured using the new outdoor gym installed in Murphy’s Farm.

The training sessions aims to give people the knowledge and confidence to be able to come to these gyms with a friend, a parent or sibling or use themselves.

This programme will kick off with five locations, Gerry O’ Sullivan Park, Tramore Valley Park, John O’Callaghan Park, Murphy’s Farm and Lough Mahon but will be rolled out to other areas in due course.