West Cork hotel becomes seventh property in Ireland to become a member of Relais & Châteaux

Liss Ard Estate in Skibbereen has become the seventh property in Ireland to become a member of the prestigious family of landmark Relais & Châteaux properties.

The West Cork property is one of ten new member hotels and the only Irish hotel added to the worldwide association this year.

Established in 1954, Relais & Châteaux is an association of more than 580 landmark hotels and restaurants operated by independent owners who share a passion for authenticity and excellence in food, experience, and in culture.

There are member properties in 67 countries including America, France, Germany, Greece and Portugal.

Announcing the new additions on Sunday, July 9, a spokesperson for Relais & Châteaux said Liss Ard Estate "epitomises the enchantment of the Irish countryside".

"Surrounded by a lush, 163-acre estate, this elegant, Georgian-style mansion is prized for the beauty of its natural surroundings," the spokesperson added.

Relais & Châteaux also mentioned the hotel's "bright, fresh guest rooms" and the award-winning Garden restaurant, with its menu featuring in-season ingredients, including vegetables grown in Liss Ard Estate’s own organic vegetable garden.

"During your stay," continues the entry on new member Liss Ard Estate by Relais & Châteaux, "you can choose to stroll along paths lined with cypresses and century-old Lebanese cedars, go kayaking or stand-up paddle-boarding on the serene waters of the private lake, or join an outdoor yoga class followed by a relaxing massage at the wellness centre."

It also mentioned the hotel's sky garden, a giant earth-and-stone crater lined with emerald grass by landscape artist James Turrell.

"This property is also an excellent starting point for exploring the Wild Atlantic Way, going deep within the untamed landscapes of the Irish coast," it adds.

Liss Ard Estate's general manager, Alexi Argyris, said the hotel is thrilled to become a member of Relais & Châteaux properties.

"We are delighted that Liss Ard Estate is officially a member of Relais & Châteaux and to represent such a distinguished membership in our beautiful corner of West Cork.

"It’s fantastic for each team member who made this possible with their incredible work and commitment," he said.

"It has been a dream to have Liss Ard Estate be part of the Relais & Châteaux family and we are proud to join our sister property in Burgundy, the historic Abbaye de la Bussière, as a member of this prestigious family.

"We look forward to welcoming guests and showcasing our unique setting, excellent local cuisine and the warmest Irish welcome to guests from near and far through our Relais & Châteaux membership," he continued.

Liss Ard Estate was built in 1853, a year after the famine, by the O’Donovan’s - an Anglo-Irish family from Limerick.

The estate was originally over 3,000 acres.

Today the estate’s remaining 163 acres include the Manor House, adjoining Mews, Gate Lodge, Tower Lodge and Lake House, a 2.2 acre walled garden and the 40 acre Lake Abisdealy.

For more information on Liss Ard Estate visit www.lissardestate.ie.