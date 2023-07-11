Imperial Hotel host President Higgins during Cork visit

PRESIDENT Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina were guests of the Imperial Hotel in Cork city during their trip at the weekend.

The President’s official visit to Cork was made to the mark the National Day of Commemoration, dedicated to the Irish men and women who have passed in service. The day is usually set for the Sunday closest to June 11, in order to tie in with the anniversary of the 1921 truce that put an end to the Irish War of Independence.

The President checked in on Saturday July 8, and stayed in the Michael Collins Suite at the hotel. He was treated to a breakfast made of local produce in the English Market between Princes Street and Grand Parade.

To mark the significance of President Higgins and his visit, the historic Michael Collins’ walking stick, from the private collection of Louis Fitzgerald, was put on display overnight in the suite for Higgins and his wife.

Before departing the luxurious hotel, President Higgins was given a personal tour of the hotel, which highlighted the significant historic connections of the building, and looked at several famous guests that have previously stayed in the Imperial Hotel.

Famous guests include Frederick Douglass, Charles Dickens, Father Theobald Mathew, Prince Rainer, Princess Grace of Monaco, and of course, Michael Collins.

President Higgins and Sabina were also personally greeted by members of the Fitzgerald family during their stay at Cork’s Grande Dame hotel.

“We are honoured to have the 9th President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina as guests of the Imperial Hotel," director of hotels at the Louis Fitzgerald Group Niamh Fitzgerald said.

“President Higgins is a superb stateman, and is held in the highest esteem on a local, national, and international scale so it was a very exciting visit for all our team here at the hotel.

“On a personal level it was a true honour for our family to welcome the president into this iconic building which has come into our custodianship since June. I think the hotel’s unique history, elegant style and sustainable ethos really made a lasting impression.”