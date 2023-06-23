'Deserving' Councillor Frank O'Flynn appointed Mayor of County Cork 

Councillor Frank O'Flynn has been appointed Mayor of the County of Cork in a unanimous vote by members of Cork County Council.

Nominated by Councillor Seamus McGrath and seconded by Councillor Declan Hurley, Mayor O'Flynn will be the first Mayor of North Cork for this Council.

Councillors in attendance at Cork County Hall described Mayor Frank O’Flynn as “a more than helpful” person with a wealth of knowledge who “so deserves” this appointment.

Mayor O’Flynn is a Fianna Fáil member of Cork County Council since June 1999 and represents the Fermoy Municipal District.

In assuming the position, Mayor O'Flynn thanked his wife Mary and their son Francis John while expressing his profound pride in taking up the role of Mayor.

Mayor O’Flynn acknowledged the tremendous growth and achievements that County Cork has witnessed over the years, attributing them to the tireless efforts of Cork County Council.

Looking to his year ahead, Mayor O'Flynn, said: “My key priorities are addressing the pressing issue of housing and the urgent need to provide social and affordable housing.

I also want to ensure we continue to work towards our ambitious aims in terms of climate change, economic development and securing adequate resourcing to fund a wide range of community projects.

"The outgoing mayor, Councillor Danny Collins was acknowledged during the meeting for his commitment to his local community and county, leaving behind “a legacy of presence”.

Councillor Collins was described as having a passion for his community and someone who cares deeply about his community and county at large and who did Cork County “very proud”.

Speaking in the chamber at Cork County Hall on Friday afternoon, the former mayor said:

Today marks the end of an epic and extraordinary chapter in my life. As Mayor of the County of Cork, it has been an honour and a privilege to serve this remarkable county and its people.

He expressed his gratitude to the outgoing deputy mayor Councillor Deirdre O’Brien for her “extraordinary support” throughout their journey in office. He also thanked Chief Executive Tim Lucey for his leadership throughout, all in corporate affairs and his wife Noreen.

Taking up the role of the new Deputy Mayor of the County of Cork, Councillor John Healy said he was “grateful and honoured to accept the position of Deputy Mayor of County Cork”.

He described outgoing Mayor Councillor Danny Collins and outgoing deputy mayor Councillor Deirdre O’Brien as “a credit to this chamber”.

I want to acknowledge the impact of being the successor to the late Noel Collins on this Council has had on my being elected to this office.

"Noel would be very pleased to be part of this great honour. This is a special day in my life and one I never expected,” he said.

“As we recall Noel, I would like on behalf of his friends and supporters to thank everybody here in the Council for honouring his memory with a plaque outside the chamber. It is a fitting and well-deserved tribute to a great and unique public servant.”