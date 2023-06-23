Fri, 23 Jun, 2023 - 12:06

RTÉ confirms director general Dee Forbes has been suspended

RTÉ confirms director general Dee Forbes has been suspended

Dee Forbes, Director General of RTÉ, has been suspended.

Echo reporter

RTÉ has confirmed that its director general Dee Forbes has been suspended. 

In a statement issued today, RTÉ said: 

"The RTÉ Board confirms that Dee Forbes, the Director General was suspended from her employment on Wednesday, 21 June, 2023.

"There are processes ongoing and RTÉ must be mindful of its legal responsibilities and the rights of individuals.

"RTÉ will not be commenting further on this issue at this time."

The national broadcaster apologised on Thursday after admitting Ryan Tubridy had been paid several hundred thousand more than it had previously declared.

In a statement, the RTÉ board said that between 2017 and 2022, Tubridy received a series of payments totalling €345,000 above his annual published salary.

Tubridy, the former host of The Late Late Show, has said he was surprised to learn of errors in RTÉ’s public statement about payments it had made to him.

