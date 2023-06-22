Cork public urged to be careful and considerate this Bonna Night 

“Be careful, be considerate, be vigilant,” is the message from the fire services in Cork city ahead of this weekend’s Bonfire Night.

St John’s Eve, June 23, is Bonna Night in Cork city, a celebration dating back to pagan times, and it was, in years past, a tough assignment for fire crews and gardaí.

More recently, June 23 in the city has become known as much as Nonfire Night as Bonfire Night, with family events taking the place of what used to be one of the busiest nights of the year for fire services and An Garda Síochána.

Some fires are still lit for Bonna Night, and Victor Shine, second officer with Cork City Fire Brigade, said that an additional fire tender will be on duty on Friday night, and will be accompanied by a garda escort.

“We would say to people, if you are having a bonfire, please try to keep it small, and think of others," he said. "Think about people who might have medical conditions, think about the materials that you are using, be sure to use non-toxic materials, and think about how quickly a fire can go out of control.

“The other thing we would say to people lighting fires is to think of the damage that even small bonfires can do, with areas damaged for months afterwards."

Cork City Council has organised a series of six alcohol-free summer fun night events across the city this Friday, with free music, games, sports, face-painting, arts and crafts at each gathering.

The events will take place at Kilmore Road in Knocknaheeny, Loughmahon Park in Mahon, Glenamoy Lawn in Mayfield, Clashduv Park in Togher, Popham’s Park in Farranfee, and Comeragh Park in The Glen.

Martha Halbert, social inclusion specialist at Cork City Council’s community, culture and placemaking section, said the events were designed to celebrate a traditional night in a fun and family-friendly way.

“The main objective with our Nonfire Night/summer fun night events is to celebrate the tradition of St John’s night and Bonna Night in the city in a fun and safe setting, where families, neighbours and communities can gather to enjoy themselves,” she explained.

“In each of the six areas, a local organising committee, comprising community organisations, community gardaí and local residents, has gathered over the last few months to design an event specific to that location, drawing on the interests of the locality.

“These groups include young people, volunteers and community workers, and each of the events will have its own distinct personality and colour,” Ms Halbert added.

“It’s always a really special celebration of place and community and it’s a highlight of our calendar of events.”

Sergeant Mick O’Connell, sergeant-in-charge of community policing at Anglesea Street, said extra resources would be available to An Garda Síochána on what will be a busy night even outside of Bonna Night, with Kodaline playing Musgrave Park and Jenny Greene and her orchestra playing Live at the Marquee.