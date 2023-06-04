International participants emerge triumphant in full Cork City Marathon

The winners of this year’s Cork City Marathon both claimed the title for the first time.

The victories of Pawel Kosek from Poland and Georgie Bruinvels from the UK were amongst the highlights of the 2023 event which drew over 12,500 participants and thousands of supporters to the city under a clear blue sky and warm conditions.

Participants were spread across three events today - the full marathon, half marathon, and the inaugural 10k race.

Georgie Bruinvels from the UK was the first female to cross the full-marathon finish line in 2:42:15. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Pawel Kosek from Poland came first in the men’s full-marathon, crossing the finish line in 2:28:24; with Gary O’Hanlon of Clonliffe Harriers AC in second and Tudor Mircea of Clonliffe Harriers AC in third.

Georgie Bruinvels from the UK was the first female to cross the full-marathon finish line in 2:42:15; with Zola Flynn of Calry AC in second and Niamh Cronin of St Finbarr’s AC in third.

Meanwhile, Ryan Creech of Leevale AC took victory in the half marathon with a time of 1:06:45 and Denis Hegarty of Watergrasshill AC crossed the finish line in first place for the event’s inaugural 10k event in 32:12.

Organisers Davis Events Agency said this year’s occasion attracted people of 37 different nationalities and 4,000 had travelled to take part from outside Cork, adding to the fantastic atmosphere on race day.

Ryan Creech, Leevale winner of the men's half marathon at the Cork City Marathon. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Presenting the winner’s cup to Pawel Kosek, the Lord Mayor, Cllr Deirdre Forde, said it was a great day for Cork.

“I am so proud of all the runners here today, especially the winner, Pawel Kosek.

“I really admire their determination and commitment and I am delighted to see so many supporters cheering them on.

“Cork came out in style today.

“I would also like to thank the organisers of Cork City Marathon 2023 for putting together such a successful event,” she said.

Denis Hegarty, Watergrasshill, with the Lord Mayor, Cllr Deirdre Forde, after winning the 10k race at the Cork City Marathon. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Race director, Eamon Hayes, said there was an unprecedented level of interest in the 2023 Cork City Marathon.

“We are absolutely delighted with this year’s Cork City Marathon.

“We had a record number of participants and the new 10k drew a huge response from people who really wanted to experience the highlights of participating in a marathon but were not in a position to run the full or half marathon races.

“I would like to congratulate everyone who took part and I would also like to thank the many staff and volunteers who dedicated countless hours to making sure the event was a success,” he said.

“I would say to people to enjoy the moment, load up on protein and get some rest to help the muscles recover,” Mr Hayes added.

Race project manager, Julie Sebode, from Davis Events Agency, said the 2023 marathon has been a fantastic occasion for Cork.

Pawel Kosek (centre) from Poland came first in the men’s full-marathon, crossing the finish line in 2:28:24; with Gary O’Hanlon of Clonliffe Harriers AC in second and Tudor Mircea of Clonliffe Harriers AC in third. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“It’s been such a pleasure to work on the Cork City Marathon again.

“It’s a wonderfully diverse occasion and you really do get the feeling that the world is coming to Cork.

“On top of that, the local support from the council, Gardaí, emergency services, volunteers and community organisations is phenomenal,” she said.

“On behalf of our team, I’d like to thank everyone for their help and contributions for what had been another eventful day and especially to all those who came out in support of the runners and cheered them on all along the route,” Ms Sebode added.

Cork City Marathon is organised by Davis Events Agency on behalf of Cork City Council.