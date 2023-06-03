Cork City Marathon: All you need to know about road closures and reopening times

The annual Cork City Marathon gets underway tomorrow with thousands of runners expected to descend upon the city.

Participants will be spread across three events — the full marathon, half marathon, and the inaugural 10k race.

The full marathon and 10k will begin on Patrick St, while the half marathon will start from Monahan Rd, and all runners will finish on Patrick St.

Road closures begin at 5am on Patrick St and adjoining streets with other road closures commencing at 7.30am.

In the city centre:

Patrick St and adjoining streets will remain closed until 6pm.

Elsewhere in the city centre, North Main St, Adelaide St, Kyle’s St, Castle St and Liberty St to North Main St will be closed from 7.30am to 4pm.

Washington St will have one inbound lane, while outbound will be closed between 8am and 10am.

There will be a stop/go system between Washington St and Victoria Cross, with one lane only between 8.30am and 9.30am.

Meanwhile, Grand Parade and South Mall will be closed between 7.30am and 10.30am, with Parnell Place, Merchant's Quay, and Lavitt's Quay will be closed until 10.30am.

Coal Quay, Kyrl's Quay, and North Gate Bridge will be inbound only until 4pm.

Pope's Quay will be restricted until 10.30am and Carroll's Quay restricted until 12pm.

North Mall will be inbound all day.

Blackpool

Blackpool Village will be restricted until 10.30am and the bypass into the city via Carroll’s Quay will be restricted until 11.30am.

East Quays

Patrick’s Quay, Horgan’s Quay, and Water St will be restricted until 12pm.

Tivoli, Glanmire and Jack Lynch Tunnel

The Dunkettle Roundabout and Interchange, the Lower Road, and the Silversprings Dual Carriageway inbound will be restricted until 1pm.

The Silversprings Dual Carriageway outbound will be open all day.

The Jack Lynch Tunnel will be open all day with contra-flow until 12pm.

Mahon, Blackrock

Skehard Rd east will be closed until 1pm.

Castle Rd in Blackrock will be closed until 1pm also with restricted access for residents only.

Elsewhere in the city, Centre Park Rd, Victoria Rd, and Monerea Tc/Albert Rd will be closed until 1pm.

Monahan Rd will be closed from 8am until 12pm with restricted access from Victoria Rd.

South City Link and Turner's Cross

Albert St will be closed until 1pm while the South City Link Rd will be open all day with contra-flow until 1.30pm.

At Turner's Cross, there will be no traffic permitted at the junction until 1.30pm.

Access to Christ the King Church from Douglas direction is via Cross Douglas Rd and Capwell Rd car park.

There will be restricted access from Evergreen Rd.

Ballyphehane, the Lough and surrounding areas

Connolly Rd will be closed off from 10am until 2pm.

Also from 10am-2pm Pearse Rd will be open to local traffic only.

Tory Top Park and McDermott Place will be closed from 10.30am until 2pm.

Wilton and surrounding areas

Hartland's Avenue will be closed from 10.30am until 2pm as will Magazine Rd from the junction with Dorgan’s Rd to St Francis’ Avenue, Orchard Rd and College Rd from the junction with St Francis’ Avenue to Orchard Road.

Access to the Bons is via Glasheen Rd and Highfield Avenue or from the city side.

Wilton Rd will be open to local traffic only up until 2.30pm.

On the Model Farm Rd, no traffic will be allowed from the junction of Farranlea Park to Minster’s Cross from 10am until 2.30pm.

From Dennehy's Cross to Highfield Avenue, there will be local access only from 10.30am to 2.30pm.

The Carrigrohane Rd will be restricted to outbound traffic only until 3pm.

Other minor restrictions will also be in place tomorrow at other locations in the city.

A full list can be found here.