Fri, 02 Jun, 2023 - 07:56

City firefighters give council ultimatum amid possible escalation of industrial action

A proposal was received from Cork City Council on Wednesday which was described as “unacceptable” by one Siptu member.
City firefighters give council ultimatum amid possible escalation of industrial action

This will be the 42nd day of demonstrations that Siptu members, employed as firefighters in Cork city,  began in response to the closure of Ballincollig Fire Station.

Sarah Horgan

Cork city firefighters have issued the council with an ultimatum following disappointment around a proposal it was initially hoped would end industrial action.

This will be the 42nd day of demonstrations that Siptu members, employed as firefighters in Cork city,  began in response to the closure of Ballincollig Fire Station. The facility has been closed since 2021, and overall staffing levels in the city remain a grave concern for both firefighters and the public.

A proposal was received from Cork City Council on Wednesday which was described as “unacceptable” by one Siptu member.

The group had initially said they would escalate their demonstrations in the event that a meaningful proposal was not offered. However, they are now providing Cork City Council a one week’s grace period to prepare a revised and meaningful proposal.

If this request is not honoured by Wednesday, demonstrations will take a different and escalated form. Pickets are currently in place for 15 minutes before shifts in Anglesea Street and Ballyvolane Fire Station. A Cork City Fire Brigade source issued the Echo with an update and said:

“They (Cork City Council) produced a proposal. However, this wasn’t a meaningful proposal so we are meeting next Wednesday in the hope that they can issue a proposal we can work with. Although I can’t go into detail on the process, I can say that no progress has been made and this is unacceptable. We have given an undertaking that between now and next week’s meeting we won’t escalate. 

"However, if there is no progress after this week we’ll have run out of options.” 

He explained how they expect the process to play out next Wednesday.

“It will basically be another engagement through the WRC. If that proposal has merit we’ll go straight into the conciliation process. If they can put a proposal on the table that could end this dispute we will be in and out in 20 minutes, but we have no idea what’s going to happen.” They described the untold damage this is causing to everyone involved.

“Everyone is finding it incredibly upsetting. We are 42 days into this at this stage and there is still no sense of any sign of realism from the council.” Firefighters are currently sacrificing 15 minutes before and after every shift to picket outside their workplace.

“There is basically no movement from cork city council. If we can get it resolved it will be a safe working environment. Members know that giving up their time to support this could save a life.” 

Cork City Council issued a statement to the Echo in relation to the matter.

"Cork City Council and SIPTU attended a Conciliation Conference at the Workplace Relations Commission on Wednesday, May 31,” the statement read. “At the request of the WRC both parties agreed not to make any comment on the current process."

Read More

TD asks Cork people to join housing protest

More in this section

HSE experts issue health advice ahead of scorcher bank holiday weekend in Cork HSE experts issue health advice ahead of scorcher bank holiday weekend in Cork
'I won't come back', woman tells judge as she avoids jail for shoplifting in Cork city 'I won't come back', woman tells judge as she avoids jail for shoplifting in Cork city
Republic of Ireland v Wales - Amateur International Cork City FC issues two lifetime bans for abuse toward Shamrock Rovers manager
cork city fireemergency services
Cork man threatened to rape Garda and his mother in drunken incident

Cork man threatened to rape Garda and his mother in drunken incident

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more