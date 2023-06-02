TD asks Cork people to join housing protest

A Cork TD has called on the people of the city and county to join the Raise the Roof Rally and March next Saturday week.

The march for housing rights takes place on June 10, at 12.30pm, Lapps Quay, Cork, to demand homes for all, said Solidarity and Socialist Party TD for Cork North Central, Mick Barry.

Mr Barry told the Dáil on Wednesday, during a private members’ business motion on home ownership, that younger people now, “can’t afford to buy, can’t afford to rent”.

“The Government are forcing young people out of the housing market, out of the rental market, forced to live at home with parents or forced to emigrate.

“Central statistics told us in February that the average price of a house in Cork County was €304,000.

“The average price of a house in Cork City is €284,000. In fact, prices were up €22,000 a year in the city, €24,000 a year in the county,” said Mr Barry.

“Rents are averaging €1,700 a month in the city or more than €20,000 a year, not too much less than the average wage of many young workers.

“The Government feel under pressure on the housing issue, but not under nearly as much pressure as they should do.

“This country needs a mass housing protest movement on the streets, like we did with the water charges.

“In Cork, there are three government ministers at the Cabinet table. They need to feel far more pressure from the people of Cork on this issue.

“That is why I want to appeal to the people to come out on to the streets on Saturday, June 10, that is the date for Cork’s Raise the Roof housing protest.

“It needs to be supported by the people of Cork and I hope to see them on the streets in their thousands on that day,” added Mr Barry.