Popular West Cork jazz festival to return this weekend

THE Ballydehob Jazz Festival is back in full swing for its 17th edition this May bank holiday weekend with organisers hoping this year will be the best festival to date.

Of particular note, this year’s festival will include the world premiere of Swedish-born Camilla Griehsel’s new studio album show Mamasongue Source, alongside exceptional musicians all the way from the Congo and South Africa.

Headlining on Saturday is the much-anticipated TarantaCeltica; a multi-instrumentalist high-energy musical collaborative that combines the rhythmic percussions of Southern Italy with traditional Irish jigs and melodies.

The village’s vibrant community has been pulling together to channel Ballydehob’s energy through the legendary New Orleans-style Sunday Funeral Parade, this year themed the ‘Carnival of Creatures’.

Ballydehob Jazz Festival includes plenty of free events for all ages to enjoy, with some ticketed concerts.

Weekend passes to all headline shows are €65.

For more information or to book see www.ballydehobjazzfestival.org.