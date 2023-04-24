Pictures: Over 60s concert group wow another audience in the Glen

A wonderful afternoon of song and dance was held at St Brendans Senior Citizen Centre last week with the Over 60s Concert Group staging another of their hugely popular events.

Eleanor Woods, Chairperson , St Brendans The Glen Senior Citizens Day Centre with special guest Lord Mayor Cllr Deirdre Forde and organiser Paddy O'Brien at the Over 60's Talent Competition concert at St Brendan's, The Glen, Senior Citizens Day Centre, Cork, organised by Paddy O'Brien. Pic Larry Cummins

The centre is situated in the Glen, caring for a number of senior citizens. Special guest was the Lord Mayor Deirdre Forde who received a warm welcome from chairwoman, Eleanor Woods; manager, Carmel Moore; and the large number of senior citizens present on the day.

Organiser Paddy O'Brien with singer Mary Conway at the Over 60s Talent concert at St Brendan's, The Glen, Senior Citizens Day Centre, Cork, organised by Paddy O'Brien. Pic: Larry Cummins

Paddy O'Brien, Eleanor Woods, Chairperson , St Brendans The Glen Senior Citizens Day Centre with special guest Lord Mayor Cllr Deirdre Forde and singer Marian Collins at the Over 60s Talent concert at St Brendan's, The Glen, Senior Citizens Day Centre, Cork, organised by Paddy O'Brien. Pic: Larry Cummins

The Lord Mayor had praise for the work carried out by staff as St Brendan’s. “The elderly are very important people in our community and we must do our utmost to give them a good quality of life,” she said.

Billy Gorman singing at St Brendan's, The Glen, Senior Citizens Day Centre, Cork, organised by Paddy O'Brien. ECHO Blackpool page. Pic: Larry Cummins

She also had special words of praise for all involved with the over 60s talent competition, especially 91-year-old Mary Conway who won the competition in 2009 and was one of the performers on the day.

Sisters Anne Kiely and Rita Cashman at the Over 60s concert at St Brendan's, The Glen, Senior Citizens Day Centre, Cork, organised by Paddy O'Brien. Pic Larry Cummins

“You are bringing great joy to our senior citizens,” she said.

Donal O'Connell singing at the Over 60s Talent Competition concert at St Brendan's, The Glen, Senior Citizens Day Centre, Cork, organised by Paddy O'Brien. Pic: Larry Cummins

Another special guest was Nina Dempsey, Cork City Age Friendly co-ordinator, who highlighted the importance of the work being done with the elderly in the Glen area.

At the Over 60s concert were Sile Sutton, Hannah Varian and Breda Kelleher at St Brendan's, The Glen, Senior Citizens Day Centre, Cork, organised by Paddy O'Brien. Pic: Larry Cummins

Heading up the list of performers was Mary Conway, who sang two numbers — ‘Violla’ and ‘Sweet Sixteen’. Charlie MacAllister, from Waterford, who won the competition in 2013 also sang two songs — ‘Loveliest Night of the Year’ and ‘One Day When We Were Young’. Liam O’Leary, who won in 2005, was next up with ‘Enchanted Evening’ and Billy Horgan also entertained the audience with ‘California’ and ‘I Left My Heart in San Francisco’. Donal O’Connell, winner in 2017, sang ‘The Red Rose Cafe’ and ‘Country Rose’, and Marion Collins, 2012 winner, sang the ‘Seasons of the Heart’.

Mary Conway singing at the Over 60's Talent Competition concert at St Brendan's, The Glen, Senior Citizens Day Centre, Cork, organised by Paddy O'Brien. Pic: Larry Cummins

Also performing were previous talent competition semi finalists Carole Lennox, Fred Lotty, Tony Blackshields, and Kevin Cummins who were all met with appreciate applause.

The final spot of the afternoon was taken by the Lord Mayor who joined the over 60s group on stage for a beautiful rendition of ‘The Banks of My Own Lovely Lee’.