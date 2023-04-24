Pictures: Dara’s charity cycle in Ballincollig raises €90k for cancer nursing

THE atmosphere was electric in a packed Ballincollig GAA clubhouse on Saturday evening, as the clock ticked down to 5pm, and both young and old cheered a 12-hour indoor cycling challenge to a close, fundraising in the region of €90,000.

Dara's mother Coeurena Kelleher with Frank McCarthy, President of GAA club Shane Hayes, Chairman of the Juvenile section Ballincollig GAA, Cllr Colm Kelleher, Tom Dorgan, Chairman Senior Section Ballincollig GAA, Lord Mayor Cllr Deirdre Forde, Dominic Twomey, Daras grandad Cllr Derry Canty and Michael O’Brien, Chairman Fundraising Community. Photo: Darragh Kane

Dara Gives Back – Pedal for the Poons saw four friends complete more than 1,000km as a way of saying a heartfelt “thank you” for the incredible care shown to a very special Ballincollig boy over the past three years.

Danny Dwyer on his bike at the ‘Dara gives back - Pedal for the POONS’ fundraising event at Ballincollig GAA Club on Saturday, 22nd April. Photo: Darragh Kane

In January 2020, Dara Kelleher was just a few weeks shy of his third birthday when he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukaemia.

Dara Kelleher with his father Noel and mother Coeurena Kelleher at the ‘Dara gives back - Pedal for the POONS’ fundraising event at Ballincollig GAA Club on Saturday, 22nd April. Photo: Darragh Kane

Since then, Dara has received intensive ongoing and successful treatment at the Mercy University Hospital, including over 120 overnight admissions, and he has benefited greatly from the help of the Paediatric Oncology Outreach Nursing Service (Poons).

Seán O’Neill taking part at the ‘Dara gives back - Pedal for the POONS’ fundraising event at Ballincollig GAA Club on Saturday, 22nd April Photo: Darragh Kane

Dara’s parents, Couerena and Noel, with the support of family and friends, organised a fundraiser for Poons, with Noel and Mike McGrath, Danny Dwyer, and Pearse O’Malley completing a cycling challenge on Saturday.

Tríona Downey on her bike at the ‘Dara gives back - Pedal for the POONS’ fundraising event at Ballincollig GAA Club on Saturday, 22nd April. Photo: Darragh Kane

The fundraiser’s target had initially been €40,000 but, by Monday afternoon, with pledges still coming in, the final tally looked set to pass €90,000. Speaking to The Echo after the challenge, Couerena and Noel said they had been blown away by the support.

Daras Dad Noel Kelleher taking part at the ‘Dara gives back - Pedal for the POONS’ fundraising event at Ballincollig GAA Club on Saturday, 22nd April. Photo: Darragh Kane

“We’re humbled and overwhelmed at such a huge community team effort, and it just surpassed all we ever thought it would,” Couerena said. “This has just brought people together in such a positive way, and this will help so many families in the future.”

Dara's mother Coeurena Kelleher with Michael O’Brien, Chairman Fundraising Community and Dara Grandad Dominic Twomey at the ‘Dara gives back - Pedal for the POONS’ fundraising event at Ballincollig GAA Club on Saturday, 22nd April.

Star of the show, Dara, had a great day, posing for photos wit Lord Mayor of Cork Councillor Deirdre Forde, and local councillors Derry Canty and Colm Kelleher who popped by praising the great giving spirit of “the village”.