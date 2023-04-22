Sat, 22 Apr, 2023 - 16:08

High speeds recorded in Cork during Garda speed enforcement operation

Last year saw an increase in fatal road traffic collisions, with 157 lives lost on the road, the largest death toll on our roads since 2016. 
More than 200 vehicles were detected breaking the speed limit across Ireland in a 24-hour period.

It came as gardaí staged a national “slow day” initiative which ran from 7am Friday to 7am Saturday.

The speed of 140,720 vehicles across the country were checked within the 24-hour period.

One of the highest speeds recorded was in Cork, where a vehicle was recorded travelling at 157km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N25 at Ballyadam.

Another driver in Cork was recorded travelling at 154km/h in a 120km/h zone on the M8 at Ballinglanna, North Kilworth.

“An Garda Siochana continues to appeal to drivers to comply with speed limits in order to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads," a garda spokesperson said. 

Of the 211 vehicles detected speeding, the fastest recorded was 161km/h in a 120km/h zone on the M6 at An Carn Mor, Thiar Oran Mor in Galway.

Last year saw an increase in fatal road traffic collisions, with 157 lives lost on the road, the largest death toll on Irish roads since 2016. 

As of Thursday there had been 52 fatalities on Irish roads this year, an increase on 3 on the same day last year.

Recent Garda enforcement data and RSA research demonstrates that drivers continue to speed. 

"During 2022, 73% of fatal collisions occurred on rural (80km/h or more) roads with 27% on urban roads," a garda spokesperson said. 

"It has been estimated that 30% of fatal collisions are as a direct result of speeding or inappropriate speed." 

