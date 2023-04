Hundreds of motorists entering Cork City on Saturday via the Dunkettle Interchange have had to be diverted because of major works.

The N25 westbound route closed at 7.30pm on Friday evening.

A spokesperson for the Dunkettle road construction team told The Echo: “We expect to reopen by 9pm on Saturday, but we will be making every effort to open the road earlier than that, if at all possible.

"We will be issuing updates as the works progress, via the usual channels, and we will confirm to all stakeholders immediately when the road has been reopened.”

Follow the link below for an additional DKI Progress Update with details of the N25 Westbound closure with the works on track for reopening the road at 9:00pm on Sat 22nd April: — Dunkettle Interchange (@dunkettleint) April 22, 2023

The majority of traffic using the N25 westbound turns to go through the tunnel and progresses via the N40. However, some N25 traffic continues west through the Glanmire roundabout and on to the city centre.

“Given that the city centre is the main destination for this traffic, the diversion route is not overly disruptive, particularly as the works are being progressed under night-time and Saturday working,” the spokesperson added.

The number of vehicles that will have to detour daytime Saturday should not exceed 1,500. Arrangements have been made for a traffic-light technician to be on-site.

“The aim here is to ensure that the additional traffic volumes coming to the lights prior to the tunnel are facilitated efficiently, with a view to ensuring that the diversion actually causes minimal delay.”

The diversion is signposted on all approaches, including from the Waterford side.

The two bridge structures were not constructed as part of the Dunkettle Interchange Upgrade Scheme.

Given the unavoidable disruption, it was decided to include the maintenance works, in this case consisting of renewal of the bridge deck waterproofing, as part of the Dunkettle works.

Future night-time closures are likely to be required at various times to allow for the resurfacing of the N25 route.

“We are not currently planning any major future diversions, which will involve daytime closures of main routes.

“The only exception here is likely to be short-term closures, which are required immediately prior to opening of new links,” the Dunkettle spokesperson added.