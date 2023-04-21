WATCH: See Cork's newest bridge lifted into place

CORK'S newest bridge was lifted into place overnight and is now in place.

The 63 metre pedestrian/cycle bridge and the adjoining kilometre-long cycle/ pathway is to connect Grange/Frankfield and the southern suburbs.

The bridge is situated approximately midway between Kinsale Road interchange (junction 6)and the first access ramp to Douglas village (junction 7) along the N40 South Ring Road.

“It will be fantastic to see Cork’s newest bridge in place on Friday morning," Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Forde said before the lift last night.

"It means we are moving a step closer to the completion of a project that will mean people can walk or cycle for leisure, work or to get to school or college from Grange/Frankfield to Tramore Valley Park, Douglas and on into the city centre."

While the new route will provide a public amenity for local residents through the wooded area south of the Grange Road , it also allows direct access across the N40 dual carriageway to Tramore Valley Park without the need to travel by car.

Video by Larry Cummins

The main contractor, Jons Civil Engineering Company Limited, began construction of the scheme in July 2022.

The bridge was manufactured by Thompson of Carlow and comprises of two sections. The bridge encompasses a 4m cycle / footpath surfaced with buff coloured bridge master deck surfacing.

The southern bridge section - which crosses the Lower Harbour Truck Watermain - is 16m in length, 5.16m in width and 1.0 in height. This section of bridge weighs 13 ton and was lifted into place a few weeks ago.

The main bridge which crosses the N40 is 46.6m in length, 5.16m in width and 4.65 in height and has a 5.7m minimum vertical clearance over the N40. It has two light stands and a black handrail on either side. It is mainly supported by a 355mm truss on either side and this section weighs approx. 51 ton.