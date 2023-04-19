Wed, 19 Apr, 2023 - 18:55

Cork's newest bridge about to be installed

The bridge will be lifted into place using a 650 ton crane supplied and operated by East Cork Crane Hire Limited.
Cork’s newest bridge, funded by the National Transport Agency (NTA), is due to be lifted into place over the N40 South Ring Road overnight tomorrow ( late on Thursday night/ early Friday morning).

Echo reporter

The 63 metre pedestrian/cycle bridge and the adjoining kilometre-long cycle/ pathway is to connect Grange/Frankfield and the southern suburbs. The bridge is situated approximately midway between Kinsale Road interchange (junction 6)and the first access ramp to Douglas village (junction 7) along the N40 South Ring Road.

“It will be fantastic to see Cork’s newest bridge in place on Friday morning," Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Forde said. 

"It means we are moving a step closer to the completion of a project that will mean people can walk or cycle for leisure, work or to get to school or college from Grange/Frankfield to Tramore Valley Park, Douglas and on into the city centre." 

While the new route will provide a public amenity for local residents through the wooded area south of the Grange Road , it also allows direct access across the N40 dual carriageway to Tramore Valley Park without the need to travel by car.

The main contractor, Jons Civil Engineering Company Limited, began construction of the scheme in July 2022 and works are continuing on the approach ramps/ steps to the bridge and on the four metre wide cycle/ pathway from the Donkey Field in Grange through to the southern approach to the bridge.

The bridge was manufactured by Thompson of Carlow and comprises of two sections, the first part of which (the southern section) is already in place. The bridge encompasses a 4m cycle / footpath surfaced with buff coloured bridge master deck surfacing.

The southern bridge section - which crosses the Lower Harbour Truck Watermain - is 16m in length, 5.16m in width and 1.0 in height. This section of bridge weighs 13 ton and was lifted into place a few weeks ago. 

The main bridge which crosses the N40 is 46.6m in length, 5.16m in width and 4.65 in height and will have a 5.7m minimum vertical clearance over the N40. It will have two light stands and a black handrail on either side. It is mainly supported by a 355mm truss on either side and this section weighs approx. 51 ton.

Once complete the bridge will be accessed by strengthened embankment via the southern bridge on the Southside and a concrete ramp and stairs on the north side connecting into Tramore Valley Park.

The overall project is expected to be completed this Autumn and at that point, the bridge and pathway will be available for use by the public.

“We also need your help in putting forward suggestions for the naming of the new bridge," Ms Forde said. "Suggested names which honour, celebrate, or remember a person, group or events of significance that have helped to shape the City of Cork will be considered,” she said.

Completed application forms can be submitted on https://consult.corkcity.ie. Alternatively, they can be sent in an envelope marked “Grange to Tramore Valley Park Bridge Naming” to Barbara Creed, Administrative Officer, Infrastructure Development, City Hall, Cork, T12 T997 or e-mailed directly to barbara_creed@corkcity.ie. The closing date for submissions is Friday April 28. 

