Wed, 12 Apr, 2023 - 11:17

Catering service returns on selected Cork to Dublin trains

The tea trolley has returned to a number of Cork services this week in preparation for a further rollout of the catering facility.
Elaine Whelan

At least some Cork passengers can look forward to a cuppa on the train from Dublin to Cork following the long-awaited return of the food service on the Kent to Hueston line.

The tea trolley has returned to a number of Cork services this week in preparation for a further rollout of the catering facility.

"With on-board catering resuming on the Cork to Dublin route later this month, please note there will be catering services available on a limited number of services on the Cork to Dublin route this week, operating for staff training purposes," an Irish Rail spokesperon said. 

"There is no set return date for catering onboard any other services currently."

Catering will be available on a select number of trains each day, focusing on busier time periods, with hopes to expand to all Cork to Dublin services next month.

The amenity is to be provided by Carriage Food Services, who currently also provide catering services on board the Dublin to Belfast Enterprise service under a separate contract.

The trolley service was withdrawn as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020.

Irish Rail has said that alcohol will not be for sale as part of the returning catering service and all transactions will be through card only.

A spokesperson for Irish Rail has also revealed that vending machines are set to be piloted on train services across the country in the coming months, in addition to the trolley service.

However, the transport operator has not confirmed an exact date as to when full services will resume fully on the Cork to Dublin line.

