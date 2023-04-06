Forum to discuss future of mobility and transport in Cork 

The Cork Transport and Mobility Forum (TMF) is celebrating its 10th anniversary later this month with a discussion on the future of mobility in Cork, and a review of the past decade.

The TMF is a representative group of organisations who have a common interest in sustainable and active travel.

The organisation has invited the public to its seminar in Cork City Hall on April 21 from 10am to 2pm.

To celebrate the forum's 10th anniversary, the TMF will look back at achievements, changes, and challenges over the last 10 years, and look forward to try to identify the priorities, challenges, and opportunities for sustainable transport over the next decade.

The seminar will begin with a series of talks followed by an interactive, virtual ‘fishbowl’ discussion on sustainable transport in the last 10 years. After an interval with refreshments, and an opportunity for networking, the TMF will look forward to the next 10 years.

Speakers on the day will include Bernie Connolly of the Cork Environmental Forum, Clare Deasy of the HSE, Damien Ó Tuama of An Taisce, Stephen Hackett and Emma Love of Irish Rail, and Stephan Koch of University College Cork.

Speaking ahead of the event, TMF coordinator, Dr Darren McAdam O’Connell, explained: “We will be asking the questions, what is the real cost of congestion in Cork?

"What is the future of mobility in Cork? Can we do more to make the transport sector more inclusive?”

The seminar will have a broad focus and cover many aspects of sustainable transport, active travel and how the built environment influences travel choices.

“As part of this year's seminar we are asking you to ‘walk the talk’ and ‘mix your mode’ when travelling there and back,” added Dr O’Connell.

“A discussion will feature on the day looking at your experience of the different modes of transport and how they could potentially be improved. If you are taking the bus or train, why not hop on one of our public bikes and cycle to City Hall?” Public bikes are available to rent at bikeshare.ie

“Or you could bring along your own bike," Dr O'Connell added. "We even have a pump station outside the venue. If you are driving, you could choose to avoid the city centre traffic and parking fees by jumping on the Black Ash Park and Ride, which drops you right outside City Hall. You could simply use your legs and soak up the atmosphere of the third friendliest city in the world,” he said.

Admission is free but spaces can be reserved at Eventbrite.ie.