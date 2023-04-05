Contract awarded for new platform at Kent Station; Work set to start this summer

Iarnród Éireann has awarded construction partner John Cradock Ltd the €8m contract for the construction of Cork’s new Kent Station through platform.

It is the first of a series of separate but interrelated projects being progressed under the Cork Area Commuter Rail (CACR) Programme to reach construction phase.

The project will see John Cradock Ltd build an extension to the existing Platform 5 at Kent Station, delivering an extra platform to increase capacity at the station and facilitate through running services.

Along with the completion of the Glounthaune to Midleton twin tracking, signalling and communications upgrades, the through platform will facilitate more capacity, trebling train service frequency on the Cork network, and dramatically increasing passenger capacity.

The plan is to provide improved passenger experience by creating direct services through Kent Station from Mallow and on to Midleton or Cobh, and a more reliable service for commuters and other rail users to and from Cork city.

The three projects are an integral part of the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (CMATS), developed by the National Transport Authority.

Infrastructure consulting firm, AECOM, was the consultant responsible for designing and planning the platform extension. Funded under the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Plan (EURRP) 2021, works are set to start this summer.

Works will include a 220m long, 6m-wide, double sided extension to Platform 5. This will provide for the proposed new Platform 6 and allow ease of integration and connectivity to the existing station.

Track reconfiguration will support future through running services and proposed service increases, while there will be a re-instatement of the eastern access to the existing station subway from Platform 5.

Jim Meade, CEO of Iarnród Éireann said: “The construction of a through platform at Kent Station, along with the broader package of improvements that are planned for Cork, will significantly enhance and improve the existing rail infrastructure and offer public transport users a more efficient and reliable rail service.

“In partnership with John Craddock Ltd, we look forward to completing this critical piece of infrastructure for the Cork metropolitan area and are delighted to highlight this milestone in delivering a more sustainable transport network for Ireland.”

John Cradock, Director of John Cradock Ltd said: "We are delighted to be awarded the Kent Station Through Platform contract. We have a long history of successful collaboration with Iarnród Éireann, both locally in Cork and across the country. We look forward to delivering this challenging scheme, which is a key element of the wider Cork Area Commuter Rail project, which will deliver significant benefit to the local community."