Lord Mayor's Community and Voluntary Awards 2023 officially launched in City Hall

THE Lord Mayor’s Community and Voluntary Awards 2023 were officially launched by the Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Deirdre Forde in City Hall yesterday.

The awards, which are celebrating their 20th anniversary this year, honour the rich diversity and commitment among those working in voluntary and community groups across Cork and their invaluable contribution to life in the city.

Dinny Kiely, Graham Wheatley, Kieran Callaghan, Calvin Welsh and Chris O'Donovan, Cork City Missing Persons, attending the launch of the 2023 Lord Mayor’s Community and Voluntary Awards, at City Hall, Cork. Picture: David Keane.

The awards which are sponsored by The Echo are presented to one overall winner and to five category winners.

The five categories are: Arts, Culture, Recreation and Sport; Community Development and Continuing Education; Health and Wellbeing; Social Inclusion, Advocacy and Integration; and Social Services, Charities and Environment.

Speaking at the launch the Lord Mayor of Cork Deirdre Forde said Cork is “built on community involvement”.

“The spirit of volunteerism is the heartbeat of the social, cultural and educational life of our city. Cork has always been blessed with a strong sense of community and belonging.”

Ms Forde said Cork is a city that values its people.

“Cork is special. Cork is a city that values its people, promotes culture, heritage, learning, health, and wellbeing. We are a city of engaged neighbourhoods and communities but above all, a city of welcomes. These awards celebrate that welcome and inclusiveness in a myriad of ways.

Community Garda Jimmy Smiddy and Supt John Deasy, at the launch of the 2023 Lord Mayor’s Community and Voluntary Awards, at City Hall, Cork.Picture: David Keane.

“The awards have a distinguished history over many years. They have recognised and rewarded many fine recipients. A special thank you to The Echo which as title sponsor has been on this journey from the beginning and has been telling these stories of Cork for over 150 years.

“If Cork is a city of engaged neighbourhoods and communities then The Echo is the daily voice of those communities,” she added.

“We are, at our core, very much about community,” said the editor of The Echo Maurice Gubbins.

“We are delighted to have been involved with the project from the start. This collaboration has always been one we fully endorse and support. The awards go to the heart of everything that is good about living in Cork. They recognise the amazing people who make our city great.”

The closing date for nominations for the Lord Mayor’s Community and Voluntary Awards 2023 is Friday, April 28.

Anita Ryan and Carmel Kilcommons, both Cork Stroke Support, are all smiles at the launch of the 2023 Lord Mayor’s Community and Voluntary Awards, at City Hall, Cork. Picture: David Keane.

The public is invited to nominate the community and voluntary groups they would like to see recognised for the good work in which they engage. They may apply online by visiting corkcity.ie/lordmayorawards

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Cork City Hall on Thursday, June 1.