Irish Rail have unveiled a life-size prototype of a new DART+ fleet carriage, which they hope to later rollout in Cork.

The prototype, which was showcased this week at Inchicore Railway Works, will see bigger, more accessible, battery powered commuter trains revolutionise sustainable mobility in Ireland.

Speaking following a Green Party networking event organised by the VQ last week, Oliver Moran, councillor, said: “These are the same kind of trains that Irish Rail plan to see rolled out on the upgraded Cork commuter rail network.”

The new electrified trains will be joined by an improved Cork rail system.

“This will follow the upgrading of track and stations to allow 10-minute frequency commuter trains on the network,” Mr Moran said.

“There is currently €200m works happening between now and 2026 to prepare for that, but these trains in Dublin allow us a glimpse of what is coming to Cork.”

“That new network is planned to include Mallow to Cork to Cobh and Midleton in one high-frequency commuter rail network.

“An advantage of battery-electric trains is that they can bridge gaps between electrified and non-electrified sections of track, as well as being quiet and clean,” he added.

The proposed carriages on the battery powered commuter trains will emphasise commuter accessibility, with dedicated wheelchair, cyclist and family spaces.

There will be charging facilities for laptop and phone use, as well as more comfortable seating to reflect the longer commutes, improved security and enhanced customer information.

The new carriages have been developed by French manufacturing company Alstom and will be constructed in their factory near Katowice in Poland, upon approval of the final design.

A representative for Irish Rail revealed to The Echo: “We’ve placed two orders for this fleet to date. The first — 95 carriages — will definitely be used on the Drogheda commuter line (65 battery-electric carriages), and 30 electric carriages will be used on the existing DART line.

“The second order — 90 battery-electric carriages —will facilitate further service expansion on the DART+ network and could possibly be used on the Cork commuter routes, subject to necessary charging infrastructure. They will enter service from 2026.”