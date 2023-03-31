'BusConnects is needed now more than ever': Revised proposals for Cork city's new bus corridors explained

THE National Transport Authority (NTA) has contended that revised proposals for extensive new bus and cycling infrastructure in the city “respond constructively” to concerns raised in relation to the first iteration of the plan.

Yesterday, the NTA launched the second round of public consultation on the sustainable transport corridors (STCs) earmarked for development as part of the BusConnects Cork programme, with significant revisions made to the original proposals.

The latest round of public consultation centres on the preferred route options which have been identified.

It follows an initial round of public consultation on the emerging preferred routes last year.

The proposed STCs, of which there are now 11, are designed to deliver around 91km of new bus lanes and bus priority and 96km of cycling infrastructure.

Elements of the draft proposals, including the potential acquisition of land, the removal of on-street parking and the removal of trees proved highly controversial.

The CEO of the National Transport Authority (NTA) Anne Graham was joined by Ann Doherty, chief executive of Cork City Council, along with Gerry O'Beirne, the council's director of infrastructure development, and Hugh Creegan, deputy chief executive of the NTA, to launch the second round of public consultation on the sustainable transport corridors earmarked for development as part of the BusConnects Cork programme. Picture: Clare Keogh

However, during a press briefing yesterday the NTA revealed that under the updated proposals, around 300 fewer properties would potentially be impacted by the need to acquire sections of gardens or boundary walls to develop the STCs.

When the initial proposals were unveiled, the NTA indicated that approximately 900 properties could be impacted. Under the revised plans, this figure is down to just over 600 properties.

The NTA said letters have been sent out to any property owner who may be impacted as well as those who no longer are under the new proposals.

Additionally, the changed proposals see around a 30% reduction in the impact on on-street parking and a 50% reduction in the number of trees that would need to be removed.

Speaking at the briefing yesterday, CEO of the NTA, Anne Graham reiterated that the NTA has proposals to replace if not increase the trees that would be felled.

Following the first round of public consultation, changes have been made to all of the proposed STCs.

CHANGES

Among some of the notable changes are, on the STC B - Mayfield to City - revised traffic arrangements are proposed to operate during peak hours only at Ballyhooly Road / Glen Avenue junction, restricting through traffic movement at these times and reducing traffic congestion on this radial corridor.

A map showing the revised sustainable transport corridors (STCs) proposals. Image via the National Transport Authority (NTA).

This arrangement enables the removal of the previously proposed bus lane on Summerhill North.

On the STC D – Hollyhill to City - the extent of bus lanes along Harbour View Road has been reduced, significantly decreasing overall property impacts.

The previously proposed bus gate on Cathedral Road is no longer included.

Meanwhile, on the STC E - Ballincollig to City - the bus gate previously proposed in Ballincollig town centre is no longer part of the scheme and additional on-street car parking spaces have been included.

Various changes along this corridor, including proposed peak hours bus gates on Model Farm Road, have reduced the number of impacted properties.

As previously reported, on the STC G - Togher to City - the Pearse Road section of this corridor has been removed.

Along Pouladuff Road, an inbound bus gate will operate during morning peak hours only, removing the need for the previously proposed bus lanes, thereby reducing impacts on properties and parking.

Also as previously reported on STC K - Kinsale Road to Douglas - a proposed bridge over the Mangala Valley and the Well Road Cycle Route are not included in the revised BusConnects proposals.

On STC J – Mahon to City – on Churchyard Lane and Boreenmanna Road, the amount of bus lanes proposed have been reduced, retaining the majority of trees and reducing property impacts.

The CEO of the National Transport Authority (NTA) Anne Graham pictured speaking at the launch of the second round of public consultation on the sustainable transport corridors earmarked for development as part of the BusConnects Cork programme. Picture: Clare Keogh

Additional off-street parking is proposed.

Other changes include a decision not to progress STC L - Sunday’s Well to Hollyhill - as an individual scheme.

Instead, under the revised proposals the NTA has incorporated sections of the corridor into adjacent schemes.

Commenting yesterday, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan described the publication of the preferred route options as an “important milestone”.

“It’s vital that commuters and communities continue to have their say on the proposals.

“These views will help the NTA and Cork City Council in finalising the sustainable transport corridors and ensure that Cork has the public transport infrastructure to support a growing city," Mr Ryan continued.

CEO of the NTA, Anne Graham said that through engagement with local groups, the NTA has been able to identify issues of concern along some of the STCs.

“The amended proposals put forward today in collaboration with Cork City Council respond constructively to local issues and help to mitigate many of the challenges raised by local groups.

“BusConnects Cork is needed now more than ever. The 91km of new bus lanes and bus priority and 96km in cycling infrastructure will help meet the rapidly growing demand for bus services and active travel as well as providing modern infrastructure for a modern European city.

“I would encourage the public to share their views on the preferred route options in the coming weeks,” she said.

Meanwhile, the chief executive of Cork City Council Ann Doherty said the revised proposals “seek to take on board the feedback from the recent public consultation”.

Consultation on the revised proposals runs until Thursday, May 25.

A series of information events will be hosted across Cork in April.

The NTA has stated that all submissions in the second round of public consultation will be reviewed with plans refined accordingly.

Technical, environmental, and transport impact assessment work will then take place with final plans due to be presented to An Bord Pleanála for statutory approval.

For full details on all of the changes or to make a submission see www.busconnects.ie/cork/.