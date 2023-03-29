Wed, 29 Mar, 2023 - 20:23

Cork man charged with attack on Spanish student

“A Spanish student making his way home was subjected to an unprovoked attack." Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A Spanish student walking home in Cork city was set upon by four people in an unprovoked and savage attack which saw one Cork man kick him five times in the head after he was knocked to the ground outside a chipper.

Aaron Breen was brought before Cork District Court charged with assault causing harm for his part in the alleged incident.

Detective Garda Padraig Harrington objected to bail on grounds that included the seriousness of the alleged offence.

“It is alleged that Aaron Breen and three others were present at Bandon Road, Cork, at 4 a.m. on Saturday, March 25.

“A Spanish student making his way home was subjected to an unprovoked attack.

“It is alleged that Aaron Breen punched him and knocked him to the ground. In total he punched him five times and kicked him in the head five times when he was on the ground.

“Fortunately, the injured party was able to get away. He was later taken to Cork University Hospital. Thankfully, his injuries are not as serious as they could have been.

“The nature of the evidence in support of the charge is very strong, including excellent, high quality CCTV.

“The alleged incident occurred on Bandon Road outside Lennox’s chipper.

“The injured party was walking home. He had no interaction whatsoever with the group of people,” Det. Garda Harrington said.

Defence solicitor Shane Collins-Daly applied for bail for Breen and asked the detective if there were any conditions that could be applied that would satisfy the prosecution in terms of granting bail.

Detective Garda Harrington said there were no such conditions and added, “I have serious concerns for the safety of the public. The level of violence is fairly savage. It is five kicks to the head when the injured party was on the ground.” Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail and remanded Aaron Breen of Greenwood Estate, Togher, Cork, in custody until April 5.

The 23-year-old is charged with assault causing harm to the Spanish student on Bandon Road on Saturday March 25 2023.

