Cork could lead the production of green energy, according to report

CORK has the potential to become Europe’s leader in the production of green energy if the State develops a national hydrogen strategy, according to a report by Aurora Energy Research.

Energy analysts Aurora announced on Tuesday that Ireland could produce the cheapest green hydrogen in Europe by 2030.

“Green hydrogen presents an important opportunity for Ireland,” according to Aurora. As a zero-emission alternative to fossil fuel usage across the economy, it could play a major role in decarbonisation.”

Irish hydrogen demand will rise to 33 kilotons in 2030 under Aurora’s forecast, from 11kt in 2023. The industrial sector is projected to account for the highest share of consumption, followed by transport.

“Production could also be exported: the optimal levelised cost of green hydrogen imports shipped from Cork to Germany in 2030 would be 13% lower than domestic production in Germany,” Aurora’s modelling shows.

Cork Chamber of Commerce welcomed the report.

“It shows that Green Hydrogen production in Cork and Ireland is not only cost-competitive with other countries but will be cheaper than many locations, so we need to make sure we capitalise on that opportunity and get the industry off the ground here as soon as possible,” the Director of Sustainability at Cork Chamber, Rory Kelleher said.

“Real action by the Government to enable the take-off of the hydrogen industry here is needed now with incentives, a clear framework, and timelines to realise this potential. Other EU countries are moving fast on this and we need to up our pace so we don’t get left behind.

"With the right policy environment and market supports, we can build our competitive advantage and be generating and exporting the cheapest green hydrogen in Europe by 2030. Without action we risk letting this potential slip through our fingers,” he said.

“Cork is especially well-placed to capitalise on this potential with a well-established hydrogen and wind energy cluster and a strong culture of innovation, research, and development. Last year, we welcomed the green hydrogen partnership between EIH2, the Port of Amsterdam and the Port of Cork. Now, Government needs to support industry in their ambitions by providing the supports to develop this market.

“We cannot let this opportunity pass by. With rising national emissions and ambitious targets to reduce them by 2030, we need to act now to reach net zero and secure energy independence.

"We have to see a comprehensive Government National Hydrogen Strategy implemented that will put the right supports in place to make sure our green hydrogen industry takes off,” added Mr Kelleher.

Ireland Research Product Manager at Aurora Energy Research, Nick Byrne said, “despite favourable production economics, Ireland is not yet an attractive option for hydrogen developers. Aurora’s latest Hydrogen Market Attractiveness Report ranks the Republic of Ireland 14th of the 15 EU countries considered, primarily because it lacks a national hydrogen strategy.”