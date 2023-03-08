Ireland at risk of not capitalising on wind energy potential, says Cork MEP

FIANNA Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher has said that Ireland risks failing to capitalise on its offshore wind generation potential unless changes are made.

Kelleher, a member of the European Parliament’s Environment, Climate Action and Public Health (ENVI) Committee, made the comments following a number of meetings with stakeholders in the wind energy sector.

“We hear about Ireland’s potential as a wind energy super power all the time, but there are some pretty fundamental challenges that Ireland must address before it can fully utilise its potential and meet its 2030 targets, and eventually its net zero targets in 2050. In terms of facilitating the planning and regulatory processes, we do not have enough planners with the appropriate experience, marine biologists, and engineers,” MEP Kelleher said.

He went on to say that the State is competing with wind energy companies for the limited number of professionals in this field and the State “must find these professionals” to speed up the planning process.

“If we do start to produce excess amounts of wind generated electricity, we will not be able to transport it for sale unless we urgently build additional connectors.

“The Celtic Connector between Ireland and France is welcome, but we will need many more times the capacity to be able to sell to the European market,” MEP Kelleher added.

He added that he doesn’t “sense” that the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications are focusing on these “crucial and fundamental issues.”

“Now is the time for Minister Ryan to proceed with urgency on these matters if Ireland is to capitalise on its potential off its coasts. I don’t get a sense that his Department is focusing on these crucial and fundamental issues, and that is worrying.”