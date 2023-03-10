Councillor welcomes completion of social housing development on the northside of the city

A CORK city councillor has welcomed the completion of a new social housing development on the northside of the city which will provide much-needed one and two-bed units for those on Cork City Council’s housing waiting list.

The Laurel Heights development on Blarney Road is a mix of houses and apartments comprising three one-bed apartments, nine two-bed apartments and eight one-bed houses.

“It’s a really nice development for those who are waiting on the housing list,” Fianna Fáil councillor Tony Fitzgerald said.

The North-West ward councillor said the development is particularly aimed at single applicants in need of housing.

“This site is specifically to address the needs of single applicants as they’re a large sector of the housing list.

“We’ve been considering this in council for some time, so it’s a positive reaction to addressing this particular need.”

Mr Fitzgerald said the units are in an ideal location, close to a range of amenities.

“The units are currently being allocated by Cork City Council. They are nicely designed and constructed to the highest standard.

“I’m glad that I played my part in working with officials and with the Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien in securing this development.”

In a housing report to councillors at the start of the year, Cork City Council expressed confidence that it will be able to meet the social and affordable housing targets set out in a five-year action plan published last summer.

Under the Government’s ‘Housing for All’ plan, local authorities were required to prepare a Housing Delivery Action Plan.

Cork City Council’s plan, published in July, sets out the city council’s delivery targets for both social and affordable housing for the period 2022 to 2026.

It provides for the delivery of up to 5,671 social and affordable homes across the city from 2022-2026, in accordance with the targets as set by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage (DHLGH), with 3,934 social homes and 1,737 affordable homes to be delivered in that timeframe.