Government must counter rising energy costs, says Cork city councillor

An Independent Cork City Councillor has called on the Government to take action to counter rising energy costs for consumers.

Cllr Ken O’Flynn, has said he is alarmed to hear reports that oil and energy companies are recording “record profits while consumers are being forced to bear the burden of the energy crisis through exorbitant prices.”

“This is especially concerning as the Government continues to assure us that there is indeed an energy crisis,” he said.

“Regarding this issue, as an Independent, I believe that the government needs to take swift action against our energy companies to ensure that prices are fair. At this point, it seems apparent that the crisis we are facing may be more of a result of corporate greed than any actual resource shortage.

“The government must work to protect the interests of its citizens.

“I urge the government to take a proactive stance on this issue and work towards ensuring that energy companies are conducting their business in a socially responsible manner. It is our responsibility to guarantee a fair and equitable marketplace where consumers are not being taken advantage of.

“The government should work in tandem with the opposition to create a more equitable energy landscape, where the effects of these large-scale industries do not cause undue harm.

“I call on the government to exercise transparency and assess the concerns of its citizens with utmost urgency,” added Mr O’Flynn.