Thu, 09 Mar, 2023 - 07:52

'Drive with extreme caution': Council issues warning for drivers in several areas of Cork this morning

Met Eireann issued a Status Yellow Warning for snow and ice valid from 3am this morning to 11pm tonight. 
Cork County Council crews have salted designated priority routes but are advising motorists to exercise extreme caution due to prolonged periods of low temperatures, rain, sleet and snow. Picture: Denis Minihane.

CORK County Council has issued an updated avisory this morning with a yellow ice and snow warning in place for Cork. 

Motorists are urged to take extreme caution on the roads around Kanturk, Newmarket, Ballydesmond, Freemount, Liscarroll, Dromina, Charleville following snow showers earlier this morning.

Accumulations of snow have followed in many areas along with icy conditions.

Cork County Council crews have salted designated priority routes but are advising motorists to exercise extreme caution due to prolonged periods of low temperatures, rain, sleet and snow. 

"Conditions like these can be challenging to treat with intermittent rainfall/snow and freezing conditions likely between salting treatments that may result in icy conditions," the council said.

#weathercork weatherroadscork roads
