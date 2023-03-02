Cork City Council announces theme of 'largest ever' Patrick's Day parade 

Cork city is expected to see its largest ever Patrick's Day parade on March 17 featuring over 3,500 participants in 55 groups, to a theme of 'A Century of Stories'.

Organised by Cork City Council, the Cork St Patrick’s Festival will take place from March 16 to March 19, when the city will showcase the very best of Cork’s culture and tradition.

The much-loved parade will take place on Friday, March 17 at 1pm on the familiar route from South Mall to Merchants Quay.

Also on the agenda for the weekend are trad music performances from the Lee Sessions and other live music, art, theatre, guided tours, an outdoor market and workshops.

"It’s been a difficult few years, but this March we move further from the shadows of the recent past with a festival full of celebration and joy," the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Forde, said at the launch of the festival.

Sanctuary Runners Nomathemba Macala, Angela Flynn, Sharin Pillay and Esmeraldo Tavares pictured in Elizabeth Fort at the launch of the Cork St Patrick’s Festival. Photo: Darragh Kane

Solidarity through sport movement, the Sanctuary Runners, have been announced by the local authority as the Grand Marshal of the 2023 parade.

Over 100 members of the Sanctuary Runners representing countries from all over the world will form the Grand Marshal group and will lead the parade.

CEO of the Sanctuary Runners, Graham Clifford, said the organisation is "honoured" to be asked to take the important role this year.

"To get this recognition is just amazing. We believe in positive energy and we'll be bringing that to the streets of Cork on St Patrick's Day," he continued.

The parade, which will also be live-streamed, will feature large colourful and fun floats from arts organisations Cork Community Art Link, Cork Puppetry Company and renowned street art company Spraoí.

Joining Corkonians from the United States for the first time since 2019 will be marching bands from Florida and Aurora.

The University of Florida Gator Band is bringing 350 students to Cork for the parade.

A very prestigious college band, the Gators performed at the opening ceremony of the London Olympics, while the teenagers from Grandview High School in Colorado will be on their first international performance trip.

For further info on the festival see www.corkstpatricksfestival.ie.