New outdoor cultural events amenity launches at Cork's historic Elizabeth Fort

A NEW outdoor cultural events amenity at Cork’s historic Elizabeth Fort has been launched after works were completed to upgrade the heritage site.

The 17th-century fort on Barrack Street has been transformed with the addition of a covered stage, a resurfaced parade ground, retrofitted benches, and improvements to backstage and technical facilities.

The upgrades have been sensitively designed by Cork City Council Architects Department and made possible with funding from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport, and Media, under the Outdoor Public Spaces Scheme and city council.

At a special event yesterday, an audience including local residents was treated to performances by Barrack Street Band and Music Generation Cork City with a collaborative performance from youngsters at The Kabin Studio together with New Orleans-style local jazz ensemble, Rebel Brass.

A specially commissioned Hysterical History of Elizabeth Fort was created and performed for the occasion by tourist favourites, Hysterical Histories Cork.

“The improvements to Elizabeth Fort are a welcome investment in this important heritage site,” Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Forde, said.

“They make the most of the potential of the fort by opening it up as a place for people to gather and enjoy cultural events.”

This was echoed by the chief executive of Cork City Council, Ann Doherty. “Enhancement of Elizabeth Fort as an outdoor public space adds a valuable amenity to Barrack Street and the city centre and I would like to thank the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media for their support in making these improvements possible,” she said.

Members of Barrack Street Band tuning up before performing at the launch of the new outdoor cultural events amenity at Elizabeth Fort presented by Cork City Council. Picture Clare Keogh

Cork City Council’s arts officer, Michelle Carew, said when the opportunity to apply for funding arose, the council was keen to jump on it as previous events held at the fort had “showcased the potential of the site” as an outdoor cultural events amenity.

She told The Echo the council consulted with representatives from the arts and events sectors in the city prior to the development works. “We’re looking forward to getting feedback and we’re hoping that people will really see the potential in it as a performance space,” Ms Carew added.

Arts organisations and groups who wish to enquire about using the space should contact tourism@corkcity.ie.