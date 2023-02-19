Sun, 19 Feb, 2023 - 19:18

Cork has third highest disposable income in country

The presence of industry giants in Cork is believed to have greatly benefitted the Cork economy in recent years as the average disposable income per person averaged at €23,856
Cork has third highest disposable income in country

Cork was surpassed by Dublin at €27,686 and Limerick at €26,248 average disposable income per person, which the CSO defined as total income minus taxes and social insurance contributions.

Elaine Whelan

CORK has the third highest disposable income in the country according to new figures published by the Central Statistics Office.

The presence of industry giants in Cork is believed to have greatly benefitted the Cork economy in recent years as the average disposable income per person averaged at €23,856.

“Dublin and Cork, as well as surrounding counties, benefit largely from the presence of key economic sectors, for example, the Information and Communication sector in Dublin and the Industry sector in Cork,” the report told.

Cork was surpassed by Dublin at €27,686 and Limerick at €26,248 average disposable income per person, which the CSO defined as total income minus taxes and social insurance contributions.

Donegal reported the lowest disposable income per person in the State, 22% below the national average at €18,322.

CSO statisticians have reported that the gap between the countries richest and poorest counties continues to widen: “The gap between the poorest and the wealthiest counties has grown over the last two years and it’s something we could probably continue to expect.”

The income inequality per capita has widened considerably and now stands at €9,364, a 10% increase from the previous CSO report.

Read More

Tributes paid to Cork-born bishop shot dead in Los Angeles

More in this section

'He is like a Tazmanian devil flying around causing chaos around the place', says judge as he sentences Cork man 'He is like a Tazmanian devil flying around causing chaos around the place', says judge as he sentences Cork man
Jail for woman who got angry and smashed bottles at Cork city off-licence Jail for woman who got angry and smashed bottles at Cork city off-licence
Cork schoolgirl to raise funds for Turkey and Syria Cork schoolgirl to raise funds for Turkey and Syria
#cost of livingcost of living crisis
Episcopal Diocese plans sanctuary for undocumented

Tributes paid to Cork-born bishop shot dead in Los Angeles

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more