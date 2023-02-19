Cork has third highest disposable income in country

CORK has the third highest disposable income in the country according to new figures published by the Central Statistics Office.

The presence of industry giants in Cork is believed to have greatly benefitted the Cork economy in recent years as the average disposable income per person averaged at €23,856.

“Dublin and Cork, as well as surrounding counties, benefit largely from the presence of key economic sectors, for example, the Information and Communication sector in Dublin and the Industry sector in Cork,” the report told.

Cork was surpassed by Dublin at €27,686 and Limerick at €26,248 average disposable income per person, which the CSO defined as total income minus taxes and social insurance contributions.

Donegal reported the lowest disposable income per person in the State, 22% below the national average at €18,322.

CSO statisticians have reported that the gap between the countries richest and poorest counties continues to widen: “The gap between the poorest and the wealthiest counties has grown over the last two years and it’s something we could probably continue to expect.”

The income inequality per capita has widened considerably and now stands at €9,364, a 10% increase from the previous CSO report.